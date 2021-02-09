Deshon Burnett's late-game steal helps Andrean squeeze past Christopher Mantis, Lowell

"I knew I was having a tough game, but my teammates needed me," Jones said. "When I stepped to the line, I knew I had to take my time, use my composure and knock them both down."

The 59ers closed the game on a 9-0 run to earn their fourth straight win.

Jones and Burnett were both proud of how their team stepped up defensively, especially against a team that is led by a player of Mantis' caliber.

Mantis, who was named an Indiana Junior All-Star last season and is an Indiana All-Star candidate this season, finished with a game-high 23 points. The 6-foot-7 Appalachian State commit threw down three drunks in the first half, including an alley-oop dunk over Gillespie for the Red Devils' first points of the game.

After the break, though, Mantis shot 4 of 10 from the field and was held scoreless for roughly the final three minutes of the game.

"Mantis is a great player," Burnett said. " ... He's a Mr. Basketball candidate, but that's just what I do. I like guarding the (other teams') best players, and I feel like that just makes me better."

Andrean coach Brad Stangel commended Burnett for embracing his role as the team's defensive stopper over the last three seasons, and he also tipped his cap to Jones for his poise at the charity stripe.