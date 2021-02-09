Deshon Burnett's late-game steal helps Andrean squeeze past Christopher Mantis, Lowell

LOWELL — Andrean had trailed for nearly the entire game.
Deshon Burnett swung the momentum with a clutch steal down the stretch.
"We weren't playing our best on offense, so we knew defense had to help us out at the end of the game," Burnett said. "We knew pressure could get us the ball, so I saw an opportunity and I took it."
With just over a minute to play, the 59ers' senior forward jumped in front of a pass near mid-court that was intended for Red Devils star Christopher Mantis and raced down the court for a crucial go-ahead layup.
Lowell (8-7, 1-2) still had a chance to pull out its first win against Andrean (9-3, 2-0) since 2016. However, Cameron Stojancevich missed a pair of free throws with 28.7 seconds left that would've given the Red Devils the lead, and on the other end, Ben Jones sank a pair of throws and Gabe Gillespie added one more as the 59ers squeezed out a 47-43 Northwest Crossroads Conference victory.
Gillespie, a junior forward, paced Andrean with 15 points, senior guard Nicky Flesher added 14 points and Burnett had eight points.
Jones struggled all night offensively. But when it was time to shut the door on the Red Devils, the senior guard didn't flinch. His two free throws with 16.2 seconds left gave Andrean a 46-43 lead, and Gillespie officially put the game away by draining another free throw with 5.1 seconds left.
"I knew I was having a tough game, but my teammates needed me," Jones said. "When I stepped to the line, I knew I had to take my time, use my composure and knock them both down."
The 59ers closed the game on a 9-0 run to earn their fourth straight win.
Jones and Burnett were both proud of how their team stepped up defensively, especially against a team that is led by a player of Mantis' caliber.
Mantis, who was named an Indiana Junior All-Star last season and is an Indiana All-Star candidate this season, finished with a game-high 23 points. The 6-foot-7 Appalachian State commit threw down three drunks in the first half, including an alley-oop dunk over Gillespie for the Red Devils' first points of the game.
After the break, though, Mantis shot 4 of 10 from the field and was held scoreless for roughly the final three minutes of the game.
"Mantis is a great player," Burnett said. " ... He's a Mr. Basketball candidate, but that's just what I do. I like guarding the (other teams') best players, and I feel like that just makes me better."
Andrean coach Brad Stangel commended Burnett for embracing his role as the team's defensive stopper over the last three seasons, and he also tipped his cap to Jones for his poise at the charity stripe.
"At this time of the year, it doesn't matter what it looks like," Stangel said. "All that matters is the win."
The 59ers will return to action Thursday at home against Highland before playing at Hobart and at Bishop Noll on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Lowell will try to rebound Thursday at EC Central before hosting Kankakee Valley on Saturday.
"It's frustrating. I thought we were the better team for the majority of that game," Red Devils coach Joe Delgado. " ... But there's no time to be sad about it. We're playing game after game, so we'll have practice (Wednesday) and get ready for another one."