Devon Davis, Devin Sanders overcome injuries, give Merrillville shot at back-to-back sectional titles

MERRILLVILLE — Devon Davis' high school career at Merrillville has been anything but easy.

The 5-foot-9, 150-pound senior showed promise early, earning a starting role at safety as a freshman, but the gridiron can be merciless.

"I was supposed to play a lot more games (over the years), but my freshman year I got hurt. My sophomore year, I also got hurt and had to sit out a few weeks, and my junior year, I didn't even play," Davis said. "So, for me to play my senior year, it means a lot. This is my first time actually playing a full season without missing any games. I'm just giving it my all."

Davis broke a bone in his left wrist during his freshman season, broke a bone in his left ankle as a sophomore and tore his right ACL prior to the start of his junior campaign.

Surprisingly, Davis isn't quite sure how he tore his right ACL. After recovering from his ankle injury as a sophomore, he went on to compete with the track team despite some discomfort in his right leg.

Since the pain never subsided, Davis' father ultimately took him to the doctor for an MRI in April 2019, for what both of them assumed was a hamstring issue.

The test actually revealed that he had been running with a torn right ACL.