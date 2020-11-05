Devon Davis, Devin Sanders overcome injuries, give Merrillville shot at back-to-back sectional titles

MERRILLVILLE — Devon Davis' high school career at Merrillville has been anything but easy.
The 5-foot-9, 150-pound senior showed promise early, earning a starting role at safety as a freshman, but the gridiron can be merciless.
"I was supposed to play a lot more games (over the years), but my freshman year I got hurt. My sophomore year, I also got hurt and had to sit out a few weeks, and my junior year, I didn't even play," Davis said. "So, for me to play my senior year, it means a lot. This is my first time actually playing a full season without missing any games. I'm just giving it my all."
Davis broke a bone in his left wrist during his freshman season, broke a bone in his left ankle as a sophomore and tore his right ACL prior to the start of his junior campaign.
Surprisingly, Davis isn't quite sure how he tore his right ACL. After recovering from his ankle injury as a sophomore, he went on to compete with the track team despite some discomfort in his right leg.
Since the pain never subsided, Davis' father ultimately took him to the doctor for an MRI in April 2019, for what both of them assumed was a hamstring issue.
The test actually revealed that he had been running with a torn right ACL.
"When that news came up, it shocked us," Davis said.
Instead of undergoing surgery and rehab right away, he opted to finish out his sophomore track season and eventually helped the Pirates when a regional title in the 400-meter relay.
After wrapping up his noteworthy campaign at state, Davis finally took the proper measures to repair his knee, but the recovery timeline wiped away any chance of him playing football his junior year.
Now that he's back fully healthy as a senior, Davis has taken full advantage and played a vital role in Merrillville advancing to the Sectional 1 championship against Lafayette Jefferson on Friday night. The standout defensive back has registered 33 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one blocked kick and a team-high four interceptions this season.
According to Pirates coach Brad Seiss, Davis has been all over the place.
"If it weren't for bad luck, he would've been a four-year starter. And because of a lot of the injury issues, he didn't have a lot of experience coming into this year," Seiss said. "But as the year has gone on, he's played really well and been a big player for us in the secondary."
In addition to Davis, fellow senior Devin Sanders is also grateful to be back on the field this season. The 6-foot, 210-pound linebacker tore his right ACL last year, too, and similarly to Davis, he doesn't know how it happened.
Sanders said he may have sustained the injury in Week 7 or Week 8 of his junior season, but regardless he was not available for his team's deep postseason run. Merrillville defeated Lafayette Jefferson 27-20 in a sectional semifinal en route to its 12 sectional title and seventh regional crown.
The Pirates' memorable campaign came to an end with a loss to Carmel at semistate.
"Last year, it really hurt me having to see my team lose and I wasn't able to play," Sanders said. "I just had to be on the sideline and cheer them on, but now to get back out there and fight with them, it feels great."
Sanders and Davis said they both plan to make their presence felt Friday as their team prepares for a highly-anticipated playoff rematch. The undefeated Bronchos (10-0) are ranked No. 3 in Class 6A by the Associated Press and are averaging 52.3 points per game.
Merrillville, rated No. 7 in Class 6A, has limited its opponents to 12.8 points per game, highlighted by its lone shutout of the year in a win over Crown Point last week.
The Pirates' starters played sparingly in that lopsided victory against the Bulldogs, but throughout Sanders' senior season he has recorded a team-high 61 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. The steady linebacker looks forward to adding to those totals as Merrillville tries to reel in back-to-back sectional championships.
"Personally, I feel like I play better against better competition. It just makes you want to rise up to the stakes," Sanders said. "In this game, I feel like we're the underdogs mostly because they're ranked higher than us, but we're just taking this on as an uphill battle.
"We've put in the work, so now it's just time to play."
