Ted Kounelis laughed as he retold the story of Raymond Pavichevich teaching grade school children how to shoot a basketball.
He saw the scene play out hundreds, if not thousands, of times over the years.
“And it’ll melt your heart,” he added.
Pavichevich —“Coach Ray,” the children called him — dropped to a knee so he was eye-to-eye with his students at either Benjamin Harrison or William McKinley elementary school in East Chicago. He never wanted to just show the children how to shoot. He wanted them to understand why they did it that way.
“How did you learn to shoot like this, Coach Ray?” was among the most popular questions Pavichevich fielded, Koenelis recalled. Pavichevich always got questions like that or what it was like being 6-foot-2 from the children.
“Oh, it’s nothing special,” Pavichevich would say. “That’s how we all learned when I was your age.”
It's unlikely the children knew it, but Pavichevich really did know a thing or two about basketball. He wouldn’t have become one of the most accomplished athletes to come out of the Region if he didn’t.
Pavichevich, who was born Nov. 4, 1931, starred on the basketball court and baseball diamond at East Chicago Roosevelt in the 1940s. He went on to play three years of varsity baseball and basketball at the University of Michigan where he was on the 1953 national championship baseball team, according to nephew Nick Vukas, and captained the basketball team as a senior.
Pavichevich is described by friends and family as a quiet man who didn’t care much for individual accomplishments. A resident of Schererville, Pavichevich died Dec. 5 at the age of 87.
“Ray was a great basketball player, a great baseball player and about as good a person as you could ever meet,” Vukas said. “He was loved and respected and did things other people could only hope to dream about.”
Pavichevich grew up in East Chicago as the only son among three older sisters. Vukas said Pavichevich’s father died when Pavichevich was only 4 or 5 years old, which left him without a male role model.
Pavichevich turned to sports to fill the gap.
Before he died, he told stories of finding two or three dish towels, rolling them into a ball and learning to hit hook shots by practicing in the family home.
Physically, Pavichevich grew up to be stronger and quicker than most children his age. He went on to star at East Chicago Roosevelt where as a senior he led the team and conference in scoring. He was inducted in the East Chicago Central Hall of Fame.
College basketball programs from across the country courted Pavichevich. Indiana University’s Branch McCracken was among those who made a push for Pavichevich only to be turned down in favor of Michigan. Michigan State was Pavichevich’s second choice, Vukas said.
The reason Pavichevich shot down McCracken? He wanted to play baseball and basketball.
“McCracken told Ray that if he was coming to Indiana, he was coming to play basketball,” Vukas said. “That was enough for Ray. He knew he wanted to play both and could at Michigan.”
Pavichevich earned a physical education degree from the Michigan School of Education in June 1954, according to the university. He worked in the steel mills of Northwest Indiana for seven years before beginning his physical education teaching duties at both Harrison and MicKinley elementary schools.
It was there that he met Kounelis, a science teacher who eventually became principal.
“Everyone in that building knew Ray, who looked intimidating as could be,” Kounelis said. “He’s 6-foot-1, 6-foot-2 and a handsome guy. Imagine being a kindergartner walking up to him. But you’d talk to him and he’d just melt your heart and giggle and laugh. He was great with the kids.”
JoJo Dotlich grew up watching Pavichevich play basketball and knew him from their shared commitment to the Serbian church community. He attended Pavichevich’s high school games and listened to him on the radio when he play at Michigan.
By chance, Dotlich was volunteering time helping older people stay physically active at the Hammond Boxing Club when he recognized a familiar face come in for a session.
It was Pavichevich.
“He’d tell stories and laugh,” Dotlich said. “He’d been real diligent, coming in twice a week. I’d help him out and just had a great time.”
Pavichevich’s health began to decline around the time he turned 80. He started to develop Parkinson’s, dementia and was hard of hearing.
Dotlich said he’d ask Pavichevich questions about youth basketball, Michigan and teaching and just sit back and listen. Pavichevich could still recall stories like they happened just the other day.
“He’s one of the best to ever come out of here, that’s for sure,” Dotlich said.
Pavichevich didn’t talk about himself much, but Kounelis still found it rewarding to remind him how many young students he impacted.
They figured he saw around 1,500 students or so a year over three decades of teaching gym and tossed in the others he coached in youth basketball elsewhere, so they wagered more than 50,000 knew Pavichevich as “Coach Ray” one way or another.
Kouenelis reminded Pavichevich of that often, but the reaction was always the same.
“Ted,” Pavichevich would say, laughing, “that just means we’re old.”