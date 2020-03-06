Merrillville upsets No. 1 Munster, snaps Mustangs’ 19-game winning streak

Throughout Friday’s contest, Powell was clearly in pain. The junior missed the Pirates’ sectional-opening win over Morton on Tuesday with a left shoulder but returned to action against the Mustangs. Despite the discomfort, he neutralized Munster’s 2-3 zone by making his first five shots from the field.

“I just wanted to come out hot,” Powell said. “I knew I had to have a big game for us to win. All of us had to.”

Thompson has proven all season long that he is one of the top scorers in the state, evidenced by a school-record tying 52-point performance against Portage on Jan. 24. However, the junior said he isn’t concerned with his personal success. The Pirates had six players score, and Thompson believes his team is at its best when everyone has a chance to contribute.

He also added that the Pirates were seeking a bit of revenge, especially since the Mustangs won their previous matchup 60-42 on Jan. 18. Merrillville bounced back by holding Munster to 30.8% shooting on Friday night.

“Give Merrillville credit,” Munster Coach Mike Hackett wrote in a message to The Times. “They made plays/shots the whole game when they needed to. Us … not so much.”