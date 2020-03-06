Merrillville upsets No. 1 Munster, snaps Mustangs’ 19-game winning streak

EAST CHICAGO — Juwan Bandy knew Munster wasn’t going to give Merrillville anything easy in the Class 4A EC Central Sectional semifinals.
“Everybody was doubting us,” Bandy said. “They’re the No. 4 (Class 4A) team in the state. Everyone expected us to lose.”
Merrillville led for the entire game and was trying to hold off a late comeback by the Mustangs, who were on a 19-game winning streak. But Bandy didn’t worry about his squad being the underdog. He was too focused on seizing the moment.
In the fourth quarter, the junior scored nine of his 13 points to help Merrillville upset Munster 63-53 and hand the Mustangs their first loss since Dec. 6. Bandy drained four mid-range jumpers, a shot he worked on all summer, and split a pair of free throws to cap off the wire-to-wire victory.
“(Bandy) was one of those guys that got a little time on varsity last year,” Merrillville Coach Bo Patton said. “But he’s by far our most skilled player. … Of course, Keon (Thompson Jr.) might be a little better and more aggressive. But Juwan Bandy was huge in that fourth quarter."
Bandy was one of four players to score in double figures for Merrillville. Thompson scored a team-high 19 points, snagged a game-high 14 rebounds and dished out a team-high four assists. Fellow junior guard Dorian Harris added 10 points and junior forward Austin Powell poured in a season-high 12 points.
Throughout Friday’s contest, Powell was clearly in pain. The junior missed the Pirates’ sectional-opening win over Morton on Tuesday with a left shoulder but returned to action against the Mustangs. Despite the discomfort, he neutralized Munster’s 2-3 zone by making his first five shots from the field.
“I just wanted to come out hot,” Powell said. “I knew I had to have a big game for us to win. All of us had to.”
Thompson has proven all season long that he is one of the top scorers in the state, evidenced by a school-record tying 52-point performance against Portage on Jan. 24. However, the junior said he isn’t concerned with his personal success. The Pirates had six players score, and Thompson believes his team is at its best when everyone has a chance to contribute.
He also added that the Pirates were seeking a bit of revenge, especially since the Mustangs won their previous matchup 60-42 on Jan. 18. Merrillville bounced back by holding Munster to 30.8% shooting on Friday night.
“Give Merrillville credit,” Munster Coach Mike Hackett wrote in a message to The Times. “They made plays/shots the whole game when they needed to. Us … not so much.”
Lake Central 52, EC Central 34: The Cardinals gameplan was clear. They weren’t going to let standout senior guard Nick Anderson get many open looks for the Indians.
He was face-guarded for most of the game, still scoring a game-high 15 points, but senior forward also chipped in with 12 points and two 3-pointers in the lopsided win. Lake Central Coach Dave Milausnic commended Kyle Blum making EC Central’s defense pay with timely baskets.
“That’s what he does,” Milausnic said. “He had a spell early this year when he was in a rut, and he just kept shooting. He’s confident right now, and he’s a kid that shot 44% from 3 last season as a junior, so he has the ability to stroke it.”
Lake Central will face Merrillville on Saturday at 7 p.m. with a chance to win its first sectional championship since 2018. Blum was a part of that title-winning team and said he’s excited to have another shot to claim some more postseason hardware.
“Sophomore year when we won it, I wasn’t really a big part of the team,” Blum said. “But after having that experience, and that type of leadership and energy back in those days, I’m ready.”