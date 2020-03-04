Nate Oakley’s season high helps LC down No. 9 West Side

EAST CHICAGO — Nate Oakley doesn’t get tired, and he doesn’t back down.

Lake Central’s junior center only stands 6-foot-4 but he went toe-to-toe with West Side junior center Mason Nicholson, who is 6-9, all night in their Class 4A EC Central Sectional opener. In the end, it was Oakley who was able to push his team into the semifinals.

The junior finished with a season-high 16 points, including 10 points in the third quarter, to lift Lake Central to a dramatic 60-54 win.

“I knew I had to be the bigger man on the court,” Oakley said. “Most of the time, I’m the (center) that’s smaller than everyone else. So, that’s just my mentality — be the biggest man on the court.”

Nick Anderson paced the Indians (13-11) in scoring with a game-high 24 points, and he continues to put on a show whenever he’s in EC Central’s gym. The last time he was on that floor, the star senior guard made a school-record 11 3s on Feb. 11, and he followed it up with a game-high six 3-pointers on Wednesday night.

After falling behind 11-0 to West Side (12-9) to start the game, Anderson helped the Indians respond with a 19-0 run to get back in the game and eventually squeeze out a win. The senior scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to keep his senior campaign alive.