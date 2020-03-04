Nate Oakley’s season high helps LC down No. 9 West Side

EAST CHICAGO — Nate Oakley doesn’t get tired, and he doesn’t back down.
Lake Central’s junior center only stands 6-foot-4 but he went toe-to-toe with West Side junior center Mason Nicholson, who is 6-9, all night in their Class 4A EC Central Sectional opener. In the end, it was Oakley who was able to push his team into the semifinals.
The junior finished with a season-high 16 points, including 10 points in the third quarter, to lift Lake Central to a dramatic 60-54 win.
“I knew I had to be the bigger man on the court,” Oakley said. “Most of the time, I’m the (center) that’s smaller than everyone else. So, that’s just my mentality — be the biggest man on the court.”
Nick Anderson paced the Indians (13-11) in scoring with a game-high 24 points, and he continues to put on a show whenever he’s in EC Central’s gym. The last time he was on that floor, the star senior guard made a school-record 11 3s on Feb. 11, and he followed it up with a game-high six 3-pointers on Wednesday night.
After falling behind 11-0 to West Side (12-9) to start the game, Anderson helped the Indians respond with a 19-0 run to get back in the game and eventually squeeze out a win. The senior scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to keep his senior campaign alive.
“It’s kind of nostalgic. I grew up watching so many sectionals here,” Anderson said. “I was told that this is a shooter’s gym, and I’m a shooter, so I was going to let it fly. Thankfully most of them went in.”
Lake Central Coach Dave Milausnic gave a lot of credit to Anderson for making tough shots and also heaped praise on Oakley. He said the Indians’ undersized junior brings a lot of effort and passion to his program.
“He’s a beast,” Milausnic said. “It’s unparalleled, and that’s every day. That’s what everyone expects of him in practice and in games. Nobody has more heart than Nate Oakley.”
EC Central 46, Highland 29: Seniors Chris Okeke and Dave Williams provided the play of the night in the Cardinals’ sectional-opening win against the Trojans (12-12).
In the fourth quarter, Williams capped off a come-from-behind effort by splitting through a pair of Highland defenders and throwing an alley-oop to Okeke. The senior center skied for the pass and threw down a vicious dunk that brought a gasp from the fans.
“It’s just instinct,” Williams said. “This has been my man since our sophomore summer. So, we already know have that connection of where we’re going to be on the floor. We just pick out spots, and I know just to hype the crowd up, I just gotta throw it up like it’s for LeBron (James).”
Okeke scored 12 points and Williams added nine points to help EC Central (12-11) erase a six-point halftime deficit. Both seniors have overcome early-season injuries to emerge as the team’s leaders.
Since he is the tallest player on the Cardinals’ roster, Okeke said he’s glad to be back healthy and imposing his will at the rim.
“Once I see an (alley-oop) pass being thrown up, I try to jump my highest and just punch the rim,” Okeke said. “It just gets me excited and makes me want to play more and dunk on everybody.”
EC Central and Lake Central will square off Friday in the sectional semifinals. Cardinals coach Marcus Jefferson said his players must bring their same level of urgency if they hope to advance.
“After halftime, guys picked it up and played some tough defense and forced some turnovers,” Jefferson said. “That is what we have to do to be successful.”