EC Central cancels playoff game, ends football season due to positive COVID-19 test

EAST CHICAGO — EC Central's football season is over.

Cardinals athletic director Monica Maxwell confirmed Tuesday that someone within her school's football program has tested positive for COVID-19.

"We had a positive case and a subsequent quarantine that we just can't come back from," Maxwell said. "It's gonna knock us out of the (state) tournament."

EC Central is the first Region football team to have the end of its season canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cardinals (0-5) were supposed to play at West Side on Friday in Sectional 17. According to the IHSAA's COVID-19 Resource Center, that game will now be ruled as a no contest since EC Central is unable to compete due to coronavirus.

The Cougars (2-5) have advanced and will now prepare to face Gavit or Hobart in a Class 4A sectional semifinal Oct. 30. The Gladiators (2-1) will try to extend their last season in school history when they host the Brickies (6-2) on Friday.