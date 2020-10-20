EC Central cancels playoff game, ends football season due to positive COVID-19 test

EAST CHICAGO — EC Central's football season is over.
Cardinals athletic director Monica Maxwell confirmed Tuesday that someone within her school's football program has tested positive for COVID-19.
"We had a positive case and a subsequent quarantine that we just can't come back from," Maxwell said. "It's gonna knock us out of the (state) tournament."
EC Central is the first Region football team to have the end of its season canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Cardinals (0-5) were supposed to play at West Side on Friday in Sectional 17. According to the IHSAA's COVID-19 Resource Center, that game will now be ruled as a no contest since EC Central is unable to compete due to coronavirus.
The Cougars (2-5) have advanced and will now prepare to face Gavit or Hobart in a Class 4A sectional semifinal Oct. 30. The Gladiators (2-1) will try to extend their last season in school history when they host the Brickies (6-2) on Friday.
"I think it's really tough, especially for those seniors," West Side coach Eric Schreiber Jr. said. "I can't imagine they met as a team, so to have to tell your kids through a message and break the news to them that the season has ended, I just couldn't imagine.
"I'm thankful we haven't had to do that, but this week we're going to just use it like we did with the other bye weeks we had and just focus on us and work on fundamentals."
The Cardinals' cancellation bookends a football season that was heavily affected by COVID-19.
EC Central suspended all prep sports July 16 in light of the coronavirus pandemic and did not resume team activities until Aug. 4. The football program eventually began its abbreviated campaign on Sept. 11 in Week 4.
Maxwell really wishes the Cardinals could have played more than five games this year.
"I think the goal is always to finish what you start, and that's no different even under these circumstances," Maxwell said. "It's highly disappointing for us, our coaches and our kids, but it's nobody's fault. It's unfortunate, but we'll have to just move on. We can watch from afar and cheer on the other teams in our sectional."
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Morton at EC Central football
Morton at EC Central football
Morton at EC Central football
Morton at EC Central football
Morton at EC Central football
Morton at EC Central football
Morton at EC Central football
Morton at EC Central football
Morton at EC Central football
Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.