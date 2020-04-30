EC Central grad, Creighton forward Damien Jefferson declares for NBA Draft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Damien Jefferson's career at Creighton isn't officially over, but he is ready to test the NBA waters.

The 6-foot-5 junior forward and 2016 EC Central graduate was included in the 2020 NBA Draft's early entry list, which was released Tuesday night. He is the third Bluejay to declare for the draft, joining fellow juniors Ty-Shon Alexander and Denzel Mahoney.

"After talking it over with my family and coaches, I have decided to enter my name into the 2020 NBA Draft," Jefferson said in a press release Wednesday. "I look forward to going through this process with my support system. Throughout this process I will still maintain my college eligibility."

Jefferson, who could return for one more year of college basketball, is coming off of the best season of his career. He averaged a career-high 9.5 points and a career- and team-high 5.5 rebounds per game. He also notched two double-doubles and shot 53.3% from the field.

The Bluejays were 24-7 before the coronavirus pandemic prompted the NCAA to cancel sports for the rest of the school year. In a unique situation, Jefferson was a part of the last men's college basketball game of the 2019-20 season.