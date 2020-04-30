EC Central grad, Creighton forward Damien Jefferson declares for NBA Draft

Damien Jefferson's career at Creighton isn't officially over, but he is ready to test the NBA waters.
The 6-foot-5 junior forward and 2016 EC Central graduate was included in the 2020 NBA Draft's early entry list, which was released Tuesday night. He is the third Bluejay to declare for the draft, joining fellow juniors Ty-Shon Alexander and Denzel Mahoney.
"After talking it over with my family and coaches, I have decided to enter my name into the 2020 NBA Draft," Jefferson said in a press release Wednesday. "I look forward to going through this process with my support system. Throughout this process I will still maintain my college eligibility."
Jefferson, who could return for one more year of college basketball, is coming off of the best season of his career. He averaged a career-high 9.5 points and a career- and team-high 5.5 rebounds per game. He also notched two double-doubles and shot 53.3% from the field.
The Bluejays were 24-7 before the coronavirus pandemic prompted the NCAA to cancel sports for the rest of the school year. In a unique situation, Jefferson was a part of the last men's college basketball game of the 2019-20 season.
Creighton was facing St. John's in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament on March 12, one day after the NBA suspended its season due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In front of a small crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York, the game was eventually called off at halftime.
Damien Jefferson's special season at Creighton ended; Eugene German's historic Northern Illinois career stopped
The Bluejays trailed 38-35 when their quest for their first Big East Tournament title was thwarted. Creighton was also on the brink of its third NCAA Tournament berth in the past four seasons.
While in high school, Jefferson was one of the premier prep players in Indiana. He averaged 23.4 points and 9.9 rebounds as a junior, and 26.1 points and 8.1 rebounds his senior year. He also led the Cardinals to a Class 4A sectional championship in his final high school season and was named a 2016 Indiana All-Star.
The NCAA's deadline for college players to withdraw from the 2020 NBA Draft and retain their college eligibility is June 3. If Jefferson changes his mind and foregoes his senior season to remain in the draft, which is scheduled for June 25, it would be a long shot for him to be selected. According to NBADraft.net, he is not one of the 60 projected picks or a top 100 prospect.
