EC Central lets go of Marcus Jefferson as boys basketball coach
EC Central lets go of Marcus Jefferson as boys basketball coach

Hammond at EC Central boys basketball (let go)

Marcus Jefferson is out as the EC Central boys basketball coach. He guided the Cardinals for three seasons.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

The EC Central boys basketball program is headed in a new direction.

Cardinals athletic director Monica Maxwell confirmed Wednesday via a text message to the Times that Marcus Jefferson has been relieved of his coaching duties. He guided the boys basketball program for the past three seasons, and his last game at the helm was a 52-34 loss to Lake Central in the Class 4A EC Central Sectional semifinals on March 6.

“(Jefferson’s) boys basketball contract has not been renewed, and although I have not started the interview process, I am looking to fill the position ASAP,” Maxwell wrote.

An opening for the job was originally posted to the School City of East Chicago website on April 15. Maxwell did not disclose why Jefferson was let go.

Jefferson, who did not respond to the Times’ request for comment, was hired ahead of the 2017-18 season. In his three-year stint, he posted a 34-35 record and was unable to lead EC Central to a sectional title. The Cardinals lost in a Class 4A sectional semifinal every year of his tenure and haven’t claimed a sectional championship since winning back-to-back sectional crowns in 2016 and 2017.

EC Central’s lone winning season under Jefferson’s guidance was the 2018-19 campaign. After starting the season off 0-4, the Cardinals finished the year at 12-11. They never won more than 12 games throughout Jefferson’s time, including a 12-12 record for the 2019-20 season.

Whenever a new coach is hired, it will mark the program’s fourth coach in the last seven seasons.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

