Emma O'Brien does it all for Morgan Township; Julia Schutz, Andrean remain unbeaten

"I just play my game," O'Brien said. "I don't really look at stats that much. I just try my hardest to help my team."

O'Brien added that her main goal this season, like every season, is to win. The only difference is that unlike in years past, she can't really look ahead.

The coronavirus pandemic has cast a cloud of uncertainty over O'Brien's senior season, and it even caused Morgan Township to delay the start of its campaign. Now that the team is on a roll, carrying a 7-2 record and four-game winning streak into Tuesday night, O'Brien isn't taking any moment for granted.

"I never would've expected my senior year to look like this," O'Brien said. "I'm just thankful that we're still able to play games no matter how many people are in the stands."

As O'Brien continues to lead the way for the Cherokees, she made sure to praise her teammates, too. The senior believes her program's success throughout recent years, highlighted by a Class A sectional title last season, is a reflection of a well-balanced and complementary roster.

Entering Tuesday night, Morgan Township had four players who were averaging at least 8.6 points per game.