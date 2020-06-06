EXTENDED SPRING BREAK: Crown Point softball coach Angie Richwalski loses first season due to COVID-19 pandemic

After that, we've been keeping in touch. We use the Remind app to send out all of our team stuff. We did a Zoom meeting, and I've been sending out workouts. It's still disappointing because we had done so much work for everything to end abruptly.

I think we had the talent and the ability and the attitude that if we would have stayed healthy throughout the season, we would have absolutely had a great chance at a conference championship and making a pretty long postseason run. I told the girls at our preseason meeting that with the talent that we had coming back, with the experience that we had coming back, there was no reason why we couldn't win sectionals and regionals and get at least as far as we did last year, making it to semistate, and maybe even state.

It would have been a really nice first season. It would have been a great way to start my tenure at Crown Point, but the good thing is that I still have a lot of talent coming back for next year. Assuming that we get to play by next April, we should have a good team again next season.

My heart breaks for our three seniors, though. They missed out on what would have been an awesome senior year. Zoie Rettig would have been our returning catcher, Faith Bergner would have been one of our returning outfielders and Katie Neal would have been a returning outfielder, as well.