EXTENDED SPRING BREAK: Hobart's Riley Johnston continues pole vault training at home

Right now, it just feels like summer for me because all we do in the summer is train. It feels like school is over. But it’s hard with the season being canceled because I feel like I had a good shot at winning the state championship for Indiana. But at the same time, at least I’m being able to compete every day, even if it’s just in the backyard with my younger brother. At least I have next year.

My dad actually bought the pole vaulting pits that we have at school and during the summer we always bring them back to our house. So, obviously when we heard school was closing down, we knew it was going to be for a while, so we just brought them home. All you really have to build at your house is the runway to make sure it’s all level and then build a pole vault box. And then you use some turf so the pits don’t get all muddy, and then just jump every day. My dad did it all. He builds everything for us.

I’ve learned a lot from him and my grandpa. My grandpa used to live next door to us for most of my life early on, and then he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and so right now he is in an Alzheimer’s hospital close to where my uncle lives in South Bend. He always used to watch us and give us tips, but I haven’t seen him in a long time. I got to FaceTime him the other day because the nurse FaceTimed us, but that’s the first time I got to talk to him in a while.