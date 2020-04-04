EXTENDED SPRING BREAK: Hobart's Riley Johnston continues pole vault training at home

Hobart pole vaulter Riley Johnston, as told to James Boyd
I go to bed at the same time, around 11 p.m. every single night and wake up at 8 a.m. just to keep the same sleep routine, so my body doesn’t get out of order. Then, I usually do my homework first and sometime around lunchtime every day, me and my brother, we do whatever my dad tells us to do that day.
Some days we train for pole vault together, but then other days for instance we lift weights really hard or run hill sprints to keep our endurance up. It switches every single day, but we try to get a little bit of everything in, every single week so we don’t lose strength or endurance.
My grandpa was the one who started pole vaulting. My grandpa pole vaulted at Purdue University, and then he was in the Olympic trials as a decathlete. And then of course, my dad and my uncle both pole vaulted, and my dad also pole vaulted at Purdue University and was a Big Ten champ. We didn’t really have a choice to do it, but me and my brother love it.
I always messed around with it when I was little because I was always around it, and my dad was always coaching. But I didn’t really get a love for it until my freshman year, when I actually started jumping in real high school meets. I started loving it toward the end of my freshman year when I started jumping a little higher, and I ended up going to state. That’s when I knew that’s what I wanted to do every day in my free time.
Right now, it just feels like summer for me because all we do in the summer is train. It feels like school is over. But it’s hard with the season being canceled because I feel like I had a good shot at winning the state championship for Indiana. But at the same time, at least I’m being able to compete every day, even if it’s just in the backyard with my younger brother. At least I have next year.
My dad actually bought the pole vaulting pits that we have at school and during the summer we always bring them back to our house. So, obviously when we heard school was closing down, we knew it was going to be for a while, so we just brought them home. All you really have to build at your house is the runway to make sure it’s all level and then build a pole vault box. And then you use some turf so the pits don’t get all muddy, and then just jump every day. My dad did it all. He builds everything for us.
I’ve learned a lot from him and my grandpa. My grandpa used to live next door to us for most of my life early on, and then he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and so right now he is in an Alzheimer’s hospital close to where my uncle lives in South Bend. He always used to watch us and give us tips, but I haven’t seen him in a long time. I got to FaceTime him the other day because the nurse FaceTimed us, but that’s the first time I got to talk to him in a while.
Most kids don’t have that knowledge being passed down like I do, and most kids don't have their dad as their coach. Usually it’s a different guy with their club team or their school. But you gotta think, the guy who trains me every day actually lives with me. So, I know what I’m going to be doing every day and every week. That’s the biggest advantage, and then I also don’t know too many people who are getting the chance to jump. I honestly don’t know anyone in the state of Indiana who has a runway at their house. I’m sure there’s a couple, but it’s gotta be hard to find. Everyone can go out and run and lift weights at home, but no one can really jump like we do.
Even then, there’s still a lot of pressure to be honest. There’s still big shoes you have to fill when there’s someone like your grandpa and dad who did this. But to be able to come back next year and go to state, that’s all I really want. I want to make my dad proud and the rest of my family proud.
More than anything I want to make my grandpa proud, too. For those 30 seconds that he can still remember, I want to be able to tell him I made it to state. And when he forgets, I’ll just tell him again.
I know I have a really good chance of winning a state title if I keep working, so just getting the opportunity to go for it would be really cool.
