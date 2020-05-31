EXTENDED SPRING BREAK: Lake Central baseball manager Jackson Krueger loses final chance to officially make team; prepares for college career at IUSB

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lake Central baseball manager and Indiana University South Bend recruit Jackson Krueger as told to James Boyd:

While we were still in school, I would wake up, do my homework, and then usually I'd be done with my homework around noon or 1 p.m. After that, I'd eat lunch and then just text one of my friends and see what they were doing.

We would either play catch or do long toss or go work out somewhere. That's pretty much what it was like until recently. We'd just wake up and just start doing baseball stuff.

I actually just got a job working for one of my classmate's dads to make some money before I head to IU South Bend. He has a landscaping company, so I work somewhere between 8-10 hours a day. He usually gives us Sundays off, so I'll use Sundays as a day to throw a bullpen or something. And if it rains one or two days out of the week, and I don't have to work, then I'll go lift with a friend and work on baseball stuff with them.

When the governor canceled school for the rest of the year on April 2 because of COVID-19, I kind of figured they were going to cancel the rest of the spring sports season. But then once I saw the headline, and it was official, it was a punch in the gut.

It was probably one of the most depressing days of life, if I'm being honest.