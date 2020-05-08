EXTENDED SPRING BREAK: Lowell guard Tyson Chavez joins front line of pandemic as Strack & Van Til worker

Lowell guard Tyson Chavez, as told to James Boyd:
I got hired at the Strack & Van Til in Lowell in September of 2018, and then I never really started working a lot until all of this stuff started happening with the coronavirus. It varies, but normally my hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or 2 p.m. or 10 p.m. That's usually what they give me. Before that, I was only working like weekends because of sports. But since school got shut down, they need me, so I figured I'd go out there and help them.
I try to do my homework before work, but if I have to I'll do it after. I usually try to focus on it before, though, just to get it out of the way. Then, I don't have to worry about it.
At Strack, I bag the groceries. My actual job title is utility clerk. That's my position. But other than bagging, they'll have us do little side jobs like sweeping the floors and cleaning the bathrooms. I also have to replace the bags or they'll have me stock the shelves. It really just depends on what's going on that day.
All the employees that work there are required to wear masks. At the actual store, they have little marks and stuff for certain ways you have to walk down the aisle or how far you have to be standing from each other if you're in line. And then every 10 minutes they have to go over the intercom and say something about keeping 6 feet of distance.
They'll also send some of us around, and we have to wipe down every handle on the doors of the frozen aisles. We also put up big glass panels at the cash register, so when you talk there's something between you and the cashier. And then we have people in the front of the store who actually have to keep track of how many people are coming in because you're only allowed to have a certain amount of people. They also have to wipe down every cart for you before you take one.
I just try to be safe and roll with it. I don't really freak out about it too much, but some of the people in there you can tell that they're freaking out about it, like the customers coming in. But the employees, we're kind of used to it now. We don't really trip about it too much.
The first thing I do when I get home is go straight into my room and take off all of my clothes. I separate them from everything else just so I remember that that's what I wore to work. Then I just wash my hands and get in the shower. After that, I go hang out with my family. I try not to go by them right after I get off just because it's not safe.
Right now, I'm working between 36 and 40 hours a week. I just started working this much right around the time that school let out. When I first got the job, it was basically just to make a little money, so that I don't have to rely on my parents giving me money. And it was also to just prepare myself for when I have to support myself on my own. I don't mind the increased hours. I kind of like it because I'm helping out my community with whatever they need. So if they need me, I'm down to help.
As for basketball, I haven't been able to play much. I've been waiting for all of the hoops to open back up, but since we just got one put in like a week ago on our driveway, I've been out there doing my stuff. I gotta get back into the groove, though. I'm kind of rusty right now because I haven't really played since school got out. I just gotta get back into things.
We were planning to get a hoop last year, and we were going to get it in my backyard. But our backyard isn't flat enough, so we waited until this year to expand our driveway. With everything going on, my parents wanted to get it put in quick because they don't know how long this is going to be going on for. So, it just gives us something to do.
I really want to improve on getting a more consistent shot, because I feel like I struggled with that last year. I also want to get my teammates involved more and be a better leader.
This upcoming year, our main goal is to win sectionals. We felt like last year if we could've gotten past Chesterton in the first round, we could have gone all the way. But our goal this year is definitely to win sectionals, maybe even go a little further.
I can't wait to finally play again, especially since it's going to be my senior year. People didn't expect much from me last year until after I dunked. I got some new stuff coming for this season, too. So there might even be some flashy dunks.
All of this just makes me realize how serious the pandemic is. With everything going on and all of the stuff that the government had to change, I mean the fact that we can't go to school is a big deal.
Hopefully we're still able to play, though. That's what we're all talking about. The whole team is excited to get back. We really think we can do something special this year with the squad we have.
Gallery: 4A boys basketball sectional quarterfinal: Chesterton vs. Lowell
