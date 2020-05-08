EXTENDED SPRING BREAK: Lowell guard Tyson Chavez joins front line of pandemic as Strack & Van Til worker

They'll also send some of us around, and we have to wipe down every handle on the doors of the frozen aisles. We also put up big glass panels at the cash register, so when you talk there's something between you and the cashier. And then we have people in the front of the store who actually have to keep track of how many people are coming in because you're only allowed to have a certain amount of people. They also have to wipe down every cart for you before you take one.

I just try to be safe and roll with it. I don't really freak out about it too much, but some of the people in there you can tell that they're freaking out about it, like the customers coming in. But the employees, we're kind of used to it now. We don't really trip about it too much.

The first thing I do when I get home is go straight into my room and take off all of my clothes. I separate them from everything else just so I remember that that's what I wore to work. Then I just wash my hands and get in the shower. After that, I go hang out with my family. I try not to go by them right after I get off just because it's not safe.