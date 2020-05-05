EXTENDED SPRING BREAK: Merrillville runner Jeremie Lander turns focus to handyman business

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Merrillville runner Jeremie Lander, as told to James Boyd:

My normal routine is that I get up around 8 a.m., and then I go on my morning run. Our coach usually sends us a text message about what we're supposed to run, so I do that. I make sure my teammates are still running and try to inspire them to keep going even though the season was canceled, and then after that do my school work.

I take tests or whatever else I need to do, and then I start work on my business — Lander's handyman services — which I started about a year ago. I still do what I can to make a little bit of money, and then when I don't have any business, I just perfect my craft. At home, I practice stuff and try to learn new skills.

My grandfather taught me all of this. He always teaches me something new. He taught me how to make a dining room table about a week or two ago, so I learned how to do that, and I can add that to my business. So, now I'm going to learn how to make furniture.

I usually go to bed around 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. I try to get on my Xbox One with my friends around 8 p.m. Sometimes I can't hang, and I go to bed early. I'm not a night owl. I'm more of an early bird, and I like to get up early, but I try to stay up when I can.