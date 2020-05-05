You are the owner of this article.
EXTENDED SPRING BREAK: Merrillville runner Jeremie Lander turns focus to handyman business
EXTENDED SPRING BREAK

EXTENDED SPRING BREAK: Merrillville runner Jeremie Lander turns focus to handyman business

Jeremie Lander -- Merrillville

In addition to being a standout runner, Merrillville's Jeremie Lander also has a personal business as a handyman. The coronavirus pandemic has given the junior more time to learn and perfect his craft.

 Provided

Merrillville runner Jeremie Lander, as told to James Boyd:

My normal routine is that I get up around 8 a.m., and then I go on my morning run. Our coach usually sends us a text message about what we're supposed to run, so I do that. I make sure my teammates are still running and try to inspire them to keep going even though the season was canceled, and then after that do my school work.

I take tests or whatever else I need to do, and then I start work on my business — Lander's handyman services — which I started about a year ago. I still do what I can to make a little bit of money, and then when I don't have any business, I just perfect my craft. At home, I practice stuff and try to learn new skills.

My grandfather taught me all of this. He always teaches me something new. He taught me how to make a dining room table about a week or two ago, so I learned how to do that, and I can add that to my business. So, now I'm going to learn how to make furniture.

Jeremie Lander and grandfather -- Merrillville

Merrillville junior Jeremie Lander, right, learned how to be a handyman from his grandfather, Birloather Mathena Jr.

I usually go to bed around 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. I try to get on my Xbox One with my friends around 8 p.m. Sometimes I can't hang, and I go to bed early. I'm not a night owl. I'm more of an early bird, and I like to get up early, but I try to stay up when I can.

When school first got shut down and the IHSAA canceled the track regular season but not the postseason, I got really motivated. I was going on a lot of runs, working out in my basement, stuff like that. And I was focused only on running. I would do my school work and go straight into working out all day. I would text my teammates like, 'The season is not over yet. Stay strong because we still have a chance.' And then once they officially canceled the rest of the season, I was completely heartbroken. I thought, 'Wow, all of this was for nothing.'

I was kind of upset for a couple of days and didn't run for one or two days. And then I just woke up and was like, 'It doesn't matter because I still one more year.' I still have my senior year of cross country and track. I started to chill out on my workouts since I have a couple more months until I hopefully race again, but I've still been running and working out, doing what I need to do to stay in shape. I've been staying on top of my team, too, to make sure they're not discouraged. And just letting them know, 'Never give up, no matter what.' This is the perfect time to get better because there are people who are quitting right now. I'm just letting them know, 'Don't be one of those people because you'll regret it.'

I do want to run in college, and when I heard that my junior year was pretty much out the window, that really put my life into perspective. I really gotta do something next year to be looked at. I know this is a big year for recruiters, so I've just been working, so I can show out next year and really put my name on the map.

I've been lifting weights in my basement, doing core exercises and just other little stuff. I have a diet, and I always drink a lot of water. When I'm playing video games, I'll do squats and little calisthenics like that. But really, I just do a lot running. I run a lot of mileage now, like 13-mile runs and 10-mile runs, so I'm just stacking up on mileage.

Other than that, I've just been focusing on my business. I've been learning this stuff since I was a baby, pretty much. With family troubles and stuff like that, my mom was always working and in college, so I was really raised by my grandfather, and he does this type of stuff. He used to do this when he was younger, but now he has me do little projects because he's older and not as mobile. Once I got accustomed to it, I just kept doing it.

Eventually, I got a job in the mall at Gloria Jeans. It was my freshman year, and I was just standing for hours, and I hated it. I decided I needed to find a new way to make money because that was too much. I was a sampler, so I would just stand there for hours on end. So, I quit that summer and was thinking like, 'How can I make money?'

I talked to my family, and they knew I liked learning a trade, so they told me I should start my own business. I took it and ran with it, and even made my own business cards and stuff like that. My friends supported me, and their families gave me jobs to do. And then I really started booming once my friends took me in, and I started posting pictures of my work.

I practice and do research on it because it's just like another class for me. I have to buy my own tools or borrow them from my grandfather and just perfect my craft whenever I get a chance. I can do flooring and painting, and I make dining room tables and coffee tables. I can do installations like toilets, sinks and vanities. I can stain and change the color of wood. I can put down carpet, I can take up carpet, I can redo stairs. I can also do electrical stuff like replace a light switch or an outlet or put up lighting. I can pretty much do anything at this point. Now, it's just perfecting it.

It makes me very happy and proud that I can see my grandfather's excitement and happiness from me doing this. He loves when I come by and just talk about this stuff because this is his life. Right now, I'm like the only grandchild that likes this stuff. All of my cousins and my little brother, they're not into this stuff, so everyone knows I'm his favorite because of it. I love seeing his face when I tell him I've completed a job. It lets him know that I'm carrying on his name.

I really focus on my business in the summer and winter when I'm not in a sport, but the coronavirus pandemic has given me a lot more time to focus on it. I'm able to really plan and think and line up jobs. If I do work now, I always wear a face mask, cover myself completely from head to toe and then put on gloves of course. I also make sure I'm the only one in the area, so I'm social distancing from clients. Like if I'm doing something in the kitchen, I make sure to tell them that no one can be in there while I'm working. My business has slowed down, but that's why I started making furniture.

People can send in requests about what kind of table they want, we talk over the phone and then I make the table. It really depends on what all you want and how much you're willing to spend, but I build everything from scratch, pretty much. I go to Home Depot, Lowe's or Menards for the wood, and really it's just a bunch of different woods put together. It takes about one to two weeks depending on if the supplies are in. And then I ship it to them.

My motivation and drive really comes from my mom. She's a single mother, and she puts in a lot of work to keep me and my little brother in a safe environment and a good household. So, all of this is to help my mother. I want to make sure I have as many paths as I can to be successful, so I can repay my mom for what she's done for me. She's sacrificed a lot for me, so I do all of this work for her. I push myself for her. Everything I do is for her.

She used to run in high school, so that's why I started running. It hasn't come yet, but I know sharing my senior year with her will be emotional because it's the last year before I leave for college.

Jeremie Lander and family -- Merrillville

Merrillville junior Jeremie Lander, center, said his motivation comes from his mother, Miranda Barber, who has always taken care of him and his little brother, Blair Barber.

Another reason why I keep going is because I just want to prove myself and inspire others. That's my biggest thing. I like inspiring others and motivating others. That's where I got my nickname 'Legendary Lander.' My teammates started calling that because they were like, 'You always live to leave your mark.'

I guess I just want to be remembered.

Editor's Note

How are Region athletes, coaches and officials coping with their unexpected time off due to the COVID-19 pandemic? In an occasional series, they’ll be telling us what they’re up to.

Tags

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

