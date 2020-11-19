Family reunion: Merrillville's Devon Davis to face cousin, Westfield star Popeye Williams at semistate

Williams has also had a remarkable campaign for Westfield. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound junior, who was nicknamed "Popeye" by his mom when she saw him flexing a muscle during an ultrasound before he was born, has lived up to his childhood moniker by constantly wreaking havoc at the line of scrimmage.

He has recorded 42 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, a team-high five sacks and one forced fumble.

Williams is rated as the No. 7 junior in the state and the No. 19 weak side defensive end in the country by 247Sports. His laundry list of scholarship offers from Division I programs includes Alabama, Wisconsin and Michigan State.

When asked if Williams ever does anything that blows him away, Shamrocks coach Jake Gilbert let out a chuckle.

"Yeah, every time he gets off the football," Gilbert said. "He has elite twitch. I've coached a long time and coached a lot of big-time players. I've never seen anyone get off the ball like him."

Williams and Davis said they've been communicating all week, often reminiscing about their time together in the backyard as youngsters. They both said they've come a long way since then, yet somehow it feels like they're back where it all started.

Playing the game they love and envisioning what could be.