Family reunion: Merrillville's Devon Davis to face cousin, Westfield star Popeye Williams at semistate

MERRILLVILLE — When Devon Davis looks across the field at Demaree Stadium on Friday, a familiar opponent will be on the opposite side as they both play in the biggest game of their prep football careers.
Merrillville's senior defensive back is cousins with Westfield junior and star defensive end Gerrick "Popeye" Williams III. The two of them grew up together in the Region, and even after Williams moved down state in middle school, their bond has remained strong.
In fact, they even share the same jersey number, No. 2.
"We both started playing at an early age, and we both always competed when we were younger. You know, racing each other and playing football in the backyard," Davis said. "It was always talk that we would play against each other in high school, but we didn't think it would actually happen."
Friday's Class 6A semistate showdown will be the first and perhaps the only time that Davis and Williams square off on the gridiron. In the days leading up to the game, Williams said there hasn't been any trash talk between them and their sides of the family.
Instead, Williams and Davis view their upcoming contest as a celebration. The coronavirus pandemic gave both cousins doubts about if they'd even have an opportunity to compete this season, and as they've navigated the uncertainty, it has culminated with a scenario that almost seems like it was scripted in Hollywood.
"I remember going to his crib when they had cookouts and stuff and we'd all just be playing football together, even with some of the cats that I know that are his friends and play for Merrillville right now," Williams said. "We'd always talk about like, 'What if we really played against each other in high school and got that chance?' ... We kind of knew it was possible as we got closer to this point.
"Now, it's just a dream come true."
Westfield (11-1) is ranked No. 2 in 6A by the Associated Press, and Merrillville (10-1) comes in at No. 7. The Pirates are trying to punch their first ticket to state since 1976, while the Shamrocks are looking to make their first state final appearance as a Class 6A program.
Neither team would be in this position without the contributions of Davis and Williams.
Merrillville's standout defensive back, who had to be convinced to play this year by his parents after an injury-riddled past, has emerged as one of the leaders of the Pirates' defensive secondary.
Davis has totaled 42 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, eight pass deflections, a team-high four interceptions and one fumble recovery.
The senior has also made his presence felt in other ways, according to Merrillville coach Brad Seiss.
"He has definitely left his mark this year with some big special teams plays," Seiss said. "He's blocked a couple (point after attempts) and has been a great kick returner and punt returner for us. He's done a really nice job of helping out besides just defense."
Williams has also had a remarkable campaign for Westfield. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound junior, who was nicknamed "Popeye" by his mom when she saw him flexing a muscle during an ultrasound before he was born, has lived up to his childhood moniker by constantly wreaking havoc at the line of scrimmage.
He has recorded 42 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, a team-high five sacks and one forced fumble.
Williams is rated as the No. 7 junior in the state and the No. 19 weak side defensive end in the country by 247Sports. His laundry list of scholarship offers from Division I programs includes Alabama, Wisconsin and Michigan State.
When asked if Williams ever does anything that blows him away, Shamrocks coach Jake Gilbert let out a chuckle.
"Yeah, every time he gets off the football," Gilbert said. "He has elite twitch. I've coached a long time and coached a lot of big-time players. I've never seen anyone get off the ball like him."
Williams and Davis said they've been communicating all week, often reminiscing about their time together in the backyard as youngsters. They both said they've come a long way since then, yet somehow it feels like they're back where it all started.
Playing the game they love and envisioning what could be.
"I just feel like all of our preparation and discipline and everything else has brought us here," Williams said. "We're cousins, and we're going to go out there and have fun. I know our family is going to be there, and they're going to be loud and hyped. The only sad part is that one of us gotta go home with a (loss)."
Both adversaries plan to give it their all in hopes of earning a trip to Lucas Oil Stadium for the Class 6A state championship. But regardless of the outcome, Davis knows Friday's game will be a lifelong memory for him and his cousin.
"One day I'll be able to tell my kids and he'll be able to tell his kids that we played against each other in high school in one of the biggest games of the year," Davis said. "I'm just blessed that one day I'll be able to look back and say that."
