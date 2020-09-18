Father, daughter duo enjoy last ride together at Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — This season marks the end of a memorable run for Mark and Alexa Mecchia.
For several years, the father and daughter duo have bonded through their shared love of soccer. Although they've always known that their time on the field together wouldn't last forever, that hasn't stopped them from enjoying nearly every moment along the way.
"She seemed to like soccer early on, so I got involved in the (under-8) level," Mark said. "That's when I started, and I've been involved pretty much ever since."
Mark is in his first year as the Washington Twp. girls soccer coach, but he's been coaching his daughter Alexa, a senior goalkeeper for the Senators, in some capacity for the past decade.
As the team's starting goalkeeper, Alexa has helped Washington Twp. get off to 5-3 start heading into Saturday's home game against Kankakee Valley. She's extremely proud of the Senators' performance so far, but more than anything she's just grateful to play.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the IHSAA to cancel spring sports April 2, and for a while Alexa wasn't sure if she'd even have a senior season this fall.
Now that it's here, she's soaking in every second throughout her last campaign with her dad.
"I think (soccer) has helped us get closer, and we've been able to spend more time together," Alexa said. "There have been some losses when the car ride home was a little intense, but it's gotten better. We kind of just go our separate ways whenever we need to cool off."
Mark and Alexa can't help but smile and laugh when they reminiscence about the times they didn't see eye. For the most part this year, that hasn't been an issue.
Alexa has helped Washington Twp. notch two shutouts, highlighted by a 2-0 home victory over Marquette Catholic on senior night Sept. 12. She's also recorded 57 saves, while allowing six goals.
Aside from her success on the field, what makes Mark and his wife, Heather, most proud about their daughter is the way she treats her teammates and the character she displays outside of sports and in her everyday life.
"She's a great kid, and this is obviously not just about soccer," Mark said. "I mean, what can I say? I'm just really glad she's my daughter."
Alexa and Mark both hope to end this year with a strong showing in the postseason. Last season, the Senators made it to a Class A sectional championship before losing to Covenant Christian.
At the time, neither one of them anticipated that their final campaign together would be amid a global pandemic. So, considering the unprecedented circumstances, whenever that last game comes and regardless of the outcome, Alexa said she already views her senior season as a success.
Even though she won't continue her career in college, Alexa is certain that the memories she's created alongside her father, especially throughout this final ride, will last a lifetime.
"There will be tears, and I'm going to be sad," Alexa said. "It's going to be sad leaving this behind, but I know (my dad) is going to do well with the girls that are after me."
