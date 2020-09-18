Father-daughter Mecchia duo enjoy last ride together at Washington Township

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — This season marks the end of a memorable run for Mark and Alexa Mecchia.

For several years, the father-daughter duo have bonded through their shared love of soccer. Although they've always known that their time on the field together wouldn't last forever, that hasn't stopped them from enjoying nearly every moment along the way.

"She seemed to like soccer early on, so I got involved in the (under-8) level," Mark said. "That's when I started, and I've been involved pretty much ever since."

Mark is in his first year as the Washington Township girls soccer coach, but he's been coaching his daughter, Alexa, a senior goalkeeper for the Senators, in some capacity for the past decade.

As the team's starting goalkeeper, Alexa has helped Washington Township get off to 5-3 start heading into Saturday's home game against Kankakee Valley. She's extremely proud of the Senators' performance so far, but more than anything she's just grateful to play.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the IHSAA to cancel spring sports April 2, and for a while Alexa wasn't sure if she'd even have a senior season this fall.

Now that it's here, she's soaking in every second throughout her last campaign with her dad.