Father of former Valparaiso star, Purdue guard Brandon Newman dies due to COVID-19

“There are going to be days to come, weeks to come and even years to come where he’s like, ‘Oh I need to call my dad,’ but he can’t,” Coolman said. “Even for me, the last year was really hard because my mom was a Portage grad. When we took on Portage in sectionals, I was reminded that my mom wasn’t there to watch me coach. There’s going to be dark days to come that a lot of people forget about once the initial news passes, and that’s where he needs the support. Brandon was there for me through the loss of my mom. The relationship we have goes way beyond basketball, and that’s really why you have those relationships — the support through the tough times.”