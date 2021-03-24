Five things to watch as the 2021 softball season begins

Crown Point is loaded with talent and poised for another strong season. The Bulldogs are ranked as the No. 16 team in the country by USA Today and for good reason. Arizona commit Madi Elish, Bowling Green recruit Madi Young and Brinkley Kita, another Division I caliber player, highlight a pitching rotation that should keep Crown Point in every game. Standout shortstop Anna Holloway, who has committed to Notre Dame, will also have a big impact.
2. First game
Bree Mitchell, who verbally committed to Wisconsin in October, has never actually played a game for Lake Central. She chose track over softball as a freshman, and last season the IHSAA canceled all spring sports due to COVID-19. The junior will make her long-awaited debut with the Indians at home against Munster on March 30.
Five Region teams are ranked in the top five of the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association preseason poll for their respective classes. Boone Grove is tied with Tipton for No. 2 in Class 2A, Andrean claims the No. 5 spot in Class 2A, Hanover Central comes in at No. 2 in Class 3A and Crown Point and Lake Central are ranked No. 1 and No. 4 in Class 4A, respectively. The Wolves and Bulldogs both won regional titles in 2019.
5. State aspirations
The Region has had eight teams reach the state finals over the last decade. Andrean won a Class 3A state title in 2012, Portage claimed a Class 4A state crown in 2013 and Crown Point clinched a Class 4A state championship in 2017. This season, the expectations are high for the Bulldogs, as well as a few other Northwest Indiana programs, and after missing out on a chance to go after a state title last year, we'll have to wait and see if any Region team will be the last one standing in June.
Gallery: Softball 4A sectional final: Crown Point vs. Lake Central
James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.