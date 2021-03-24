Five things to watch as the 2021 softball season begins

4. Preseason poll

Five Region teams are ranked in the top five of the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association preseason poll for their respective classes. Boone Grove is tied with Tipton for No. 2 in Class 2A, Andrean claims the No. 5 spot in Class 2A, Hanover Central comes in at No. 2 in Class 3A and Crown Point and Lake Central are ranked No. 1 and No. 4 in Class 4A, respectively. The Wolves and Bulldogs both won regional titles in 2019.

5. State aspirations

The Region has had eight teams reach the state finals over the last decade. Andrean won a Class 3A state title in 2012, Portage claimed a Class 4A state crown in 2013 and Crown Point clinched a Class 4A state championship in 2017. This season, the expectations are high for the Bulldogs, as well as a few other Northwest Indiana programs, and after missing out on a chance to go after a state title last year, we'll have to wait and see if any Region team will be the last one standing in June.