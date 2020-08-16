Football is back: Scouting the Duneland Athletic Conference for 2020

Of all the teams in the Duneland Athletic Conference, LaPorte may have been affected the most by the coronavirus pandemic. After one its players tested positive for COVID-19, the program was briefly shut down at the beginning of August and had to quarantine 25 of its athletes due to possible exposure, according to Slicers coach Jeremy Lowery. The Indians canceled their road scrimmage against Plymouth and have moved their season opener at New Prairie back one day from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22 to meet the IHSAA’s requirement of 10 practices before participating in formal competition.