Football is back: Scouting the Duneland Athletic Conference in 2020

Chesterton Trojans
Coach: Mark Peterson, eighth season.
Last season: 6-4 (4-3 Duneland Athletic Conference).
2019 postseason: Lost 35-28 to Warsaw in a Class 6A sectional semifinal.
Top returning offensive players: QB Chris Mullen (2,477 yards, 26 touchdowns, 8 interceptions), OL William Rinker, OL Kody Farrington.
Top returning defensive players: DL Jackson Fleming (35 tackles, 9 sacks), LB Matthew McCracken (13 tackles, 1 tackle for loss), LB Gage DeMarco (17 tackles, 1 sack).
What you should know
The Trojans still have star junior quarterback Chris Mullen but graduated their top four pass catchers from last year, including standout wide receivers Jake Warren and Ben Slatcoff. Chesterton coach Mark Peterson will look for junior wide receivers Colby Bullock and Jackson Westmoreland to step up in their absence. Bullock had arguably the best game of his prep career in a 27-20 loss to Merrillville last year, reeling in four catches for 91 yards and one touchdown.
Crown Point Bulldogs
Coach: Kevin Enright, ninth season.
Last season: 6-5 (4-3 DAC).
2019 postseason: Lost 10-9 to Merrillville in a Class 6A sectional championship.
Top returning offensive players: QB Will Pettit (1,766 yards, 14 touchdowns), TE Felix Meeks (14 receptions, 179 yards, 1 touchdown), RB Matthew Walters (141 carries, 707 yards, 10 touchdowns).
Top returning defensive players: LB Reilly Granger (109 tackles, 8 tackles for loss), LB Jacob Lopez (62 tackles).
What you should know
The Bulldogs return five starters on offense, headlined by quarterback Will Pettit. He nearly helped Crown Point win its fourth consecutive sectional title last year, coming up just short against Merrillville. Pettit and linebacker Reilly Granger, who are both seniors, were named to the All-Duneland Athletic Conference Team in 2019 and will try to help the Bulldogs post back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in six years.
Lake Central Indians
Coach: Tony Bartolomeo, fourth season.
Last season: 3-7 (2-5 DAC).
2019 postseason: Lost 22-7 to Crown Point in a Class 6A sectional semifinal.
Top returning offensive players: RB Max Creasbaum (68 carries, 348 yards, 3 touchdowns), WR Diego Garcia (16 receptions, 117 yards, 1 touchdown).
Top returning defensive players: LB Sam Long, LB Mel Hay (88 tackles), DE Armond Earving (50 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 1 sack).
What you should know
Linebacker Sam Long tore his right ACL on the first play of the Indians’ season opener last year at Munster and missed the entire 2019 campaign. He was Lake Central’s top tackler in 2018 and has returned to full strength for his senior season. Fellow senior Armond Earving anchors the team’s defensive line. The standout defensive end received his first Division I scholarship offer from Central Arkansas on Aug. 7.
LaPorte Indians
Coach: Jeremy Lowery, second season.
Last season: 3-8 (2-5 DAC).
2019 postseason: Lost 45-0 to Valparaiso in a Class 5A sectional championship.
Top returning offensive players: RB Jeramiah Ruiz (123 carries, 543 yards, 4 touchdowns), QB Robbie Kiner (244 yards, 3 touchdowns, 2 interceptions), OL Andrew Coates.
Top returning defensive players: LB Jaden Browder (82 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks), LB Gavin Zolvinski (81 tackles, 3 tackles for loss), DB Marcus Gray (40 tackles, 1 fumble recovery).
What you should know
Of all the teams in the Duneland Athletic Conference, LaPorte may have been affected the most by the coronavirus pandemic. After one its players tested positive for COVID-19, the program was briefly shut down at the beginning of August and had to quarantine 25 of its athletes due to possible exposure, according to Slicers coach Jeremy Lowery. The Indians canceled their road scrimmage against Plymouth and have moved their season opener at New Prairie back one day from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22 to meet the IHSAA’s requirement of 10 practices before participating in formal competition.
Merrillville Pirates
Coach: Brad Seiss, sixth season.
Last season: 11-2 (6-1 DAC).
2019 postseason: Lost 38-17 to Carmel in a Class 6A semistate.
Top returning offensive players: WR Armani Glass (31 catches, 404 yards, 3 touchdowns), OL Jaqai Gray, OL Kenyai Smith.
Top returning defensive players: DL Kenneth Grant (42 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles), DB A'veyawn Madry (54 tackles), LB Devin Sanders (57 tackles, 4 sacks).
What you should know
The Pirates are arguably the most loaded team in the Region, highlighted by the additions of senior defensive end Dierre Kelly and senior do-it-all star JoJo Johnson, who both transferred from Morton. Aside from those two Division I recruits joining the program, one of the major questions about Merrillville is who will lead them under center. Both of their top quarterbacks from last season, Aahric Whitehead and Peter Rodriguez, have graduated. Junior quarterback Angel Nelson was third on the depth chart last year and could take over as the starter.
Michigan City Wolves
Coach: Phil Mason, fifth season.
Last season: 4-6 (3-4 DAC).
2019 postseason: Lost 14-10 to LaPorte in a Class 5A sectional semifinal.
Top returning offensive players: QB Giovani Laurent (523 yards, 7 touchdowns), WR Kaydarious Jones (29 receptions, 312 yards).
Top returning defensive player: LB Cornell Branch.
What you should know
After making a Class 5A semistate appearance in 2018, the Wolves took a step back last year and failed to win a postseason game for the first time in Michigan City coach Phil Mason’s tenure. The team will look to redeem itself behind junior quarterback Giovani Laurent, who assumed the starting role in Week 4 of last season.
Portage Indians
Coach: Terry Chestovich, first season.
Last season: 1-9 (0-7 DAC).
2019 postseason: Lost 13-6 to Penn in a Class 6A sectional semifinal.
Top returning offensive players: QB Tylee Swopes (88 yards, 3 touchdowns), RB Jakar Gordon (12 carries, 119 yards, 1 touchdown), WR Devan Howard (4 receptions, 19 yards).
Top returning defensive players: DL Brandon Waytovich (12 tackles), DB Mason Elizondo (31 tackles), LB Daeton Spicer (41 tackles, 1 tackle for loss).
What you should know
The Indians have had a tumultuous offseason that began with the hiring of legendary coach Russ Radtke in February, but he didn’t stay for long. Radtke resigned June 5, roughly one month before summer workouts began, to take over at Knox. Portage then promoted Terry Chestovich from defensive coordinator to head coach June 16. Chestovich expects junior quarterback Tylee Swopes to be a catalyst as the Indians look to bounce back from a last place finish in the DAC.
Valparaiso Vikings
Coach: Bill Marshall, third season.
Last season: 13-1 (7-0 DAC).
2019 postseason: Lost 27-20 to New Palestine in the Class 5A state final.
Top returning offensive players: RB Tommy Burbee (239 carries, 1,761 yards, 23 touchdowns), OL John Hofer, WR Blake Worthington (12 receptions, 169 yards, 2 touchdowns).
Top returning defensive players: DL Cooper Jones (55 tackles, 5 sacks), DL Dylan Dingman (63 tackles, 13 sacks), LB Mason McMullen (33 tackles).
What you should know
The Vikings return the majority of their star players from last season, including senior defensive end and Indiana commit Cooper Jones. While he spearheads the defense, senior quarterback Maximus Grimes, who transferred from Lafayette Jefferson, should provide a big boost on offense. Over the last two seasons, Grimes has totaled 5,340 passing yards, 68 touchdowns and nine interceptions. A player of his caliber could potentially help Valparaiso make a second straight trip to Lucas Oil Stadium in November.
Compiled by Times sports writer James Boyd
