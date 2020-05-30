Former Andrean star, Vanderbilt pitcher Michael Doolin reflects on first college season

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Michael Doolin had an illustrious prep career at Andrean and established himself as one of the top pitchers in the country.

But when he headed to Vanderbilt for the next stage of his career, everything changed. The 2019 Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year was no longer the unparalleled ace, who was nearly unhittable whenever he took the mound. With the Commodores, Doolin was simply another top-ranked recruit for the defending national champions.

It took some time for him to adjust to his new status, and Doolin admits that early on he struggled to find his footing.

“I kind of got away from what made me, me,” Doolin said. “In the fall, I kind of fell in love with the radar gun and just trying to throw hard, and at the end of the day, that’s not me.”

Doolin added that some of the best advice he received while he was in a funk was from Vanderbilt associate head coach and pitching coach Scott Brown.

His message to the talented freshman? Trust yourself.

“He said, ‘Just go back to what you do. Pound the zone. Be the guy that can throw every pitch wherever you want it,’” Doolin said. “Once I got back to that, I was fine.”