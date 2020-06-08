Former Crown Point, Michigan star Spike Albrecht accepts position as Louisville grad assistant

"(Fennell) called me later that day, and we started having some ongoing conversations, and then I got to talking to coach Mack, and it was kind of right place, right time because they happened to need a GA," said Albrecht, who also contacted Villanova. "I was fortunate that I reached out at the right time."

Bulldogs boys basketball coach Clint Swan has witnessed Albrecht's career blossom firsthand. He was at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta when Albrecht had the performance of a lifetime and became an overnight sensation.

Seven years later, Swan said it is ironic but fitting that his former player has joined the staff of the same program he faced at the pinnacle of March Madness.

"I just think that as he moved through school and after he transferred (from Michigan) to Purdue and got his master's (degree) and so forth, I just think that all roads were leading back to basketball," Swan said. "The more I sort of observed were he was headed, he just kept circling back. I just had a feeling that he was going to have coaching be a part of his life at some point."

Albrecht's new position was announced Sunday via Twitter by the Northfield Mount Hermon (Massachusetts) boys basketball program. He was an assistant coach for the Hoggers this past season and is also one of their former players.