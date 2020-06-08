Former Crown Point, Michigan star Spike Albrecht accepts position as Louisville grad assistant

Spike Albrecht's basketball career has taken him around the country, and now, it has come full circle.
The former Crown Point star, who went on to play at Michigan and Purdue, has been hired as a graduate assistant for the Louisville men's basketball team. Albrecht came off the bench for the Wolverines in the 2013 NCAA championship game and exploded for a season-high 17 points in the first half of an eventual 82-76 loss to the Cardinals.
It was an agonizing end to Albrecht's memorable freshman year at Michigan, but being denied a national title as a player did not factor into his decision to join Louisville's coaching staff.
"As someone who's just trying to break into the business (of college basketball coaching), history aside, this is a no-brainer for me," said Albrecht, who has been on Louisville's campus since last week. "Louisville is an unbelievable spot and a great program. It's obviously a completely different coaching staff than when I played them back in 2013, but coach Chris Mack is a great dude, and his track record speaks for itself."
Albrecht added that his opportunity with the Cardinals came together rather unexpectedly. He emailed Kahil Fennell, Louisville's director of men's basketball operations, at the end of March on a whim. Albrecht didn't really expect a response because he didn't have a personal connection with anyone in the program, but surprisingly he heard back right away.
"(Fennell) called me later that day, and we started having some ongoing conversations, and then I got to talking to coach Mack, and it was kind of right place, right time because they happened to need a GA," said Albrecht, who also contacted Villanova. "I was fortunate that I reached out at the right time."
Bulldogs boys basketball coach Clint Swan has witnessed Albrecht's career blossom firsthand. He was at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta when Albrecht had the performance of a lifetime and became an overnight sensation.
Seven years later, Swan said it is ironic but fitting that his former player has joined the staff of the same program he faced at the pinnacle of March Madness.
"I just think that as he moved through school and after he transferred (from Michigan) to Purdue and got his master's (degree) and so forth, I just think that all roads were leading back to basketball," Swan said. "The more I sort of observed were he was headed, he just kept circling back. I just had a feeling that he was going to have coaching be a part of his life at some point."
Albrecht's new position was announced Sunday via Twitter by the Northfield Mount Hermon (Massachusetts) boys basketball program. He was an assistant coach for the Hoggers this past season and is also one of their former players.
After an illustrious career at Crown Point in which he scored 1,059 points and was named the Duneland Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player as a senior, Albrecht did not receive any Division I scholarship offers upon graduation in 2011. He instead continued his career at Northfield Mount Hermon, one of the premier prep schools in the country, and had a breakout year with the Hoggers during the 2011-12 campaign.
Albrecht set the program's single-season assist record (241) and averaged 9.3 points, 6.9 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. His strong play helped him earn a scholarship to Michigan, where he eventually became a part of the team's first national championship appearance since the Fab Five appeared in back-to-back NCAA finals in 1992 and 1993.
"It's funny because a lot of people from Louisville still recognize who I am just from that game," Albrecht said with a laugh. "To come from a program where you have a little bit of familiarity with the fans and people around campus is kind of cool."
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Albrecht and his sister, Hannah, hosted basketball workouts for dozens of up-and-coming athletes via Zoom. Swan said Albrecht's willingness to continue teaching basketball during such an unprecedented time is a prime of example of why he's been granted an opportunity to coach at the college level.
"You have some people who really know the game, but you don't know if they're really connected enough in their heart with other people to actually be able to coach," Swan said. "He was bringing in guest speakers, having his sister involved and just putting in that time and that work. After he did that, I thought, 'He not only has what it takes to coach, he's going to be a successful coach at that.'"
Albrecht participated in his first voluntary practice, while social distancing, with Louisville's players Monday. He considers himself lucky to land a position with the Cardinals, especially during the COVID-19 outbreak, and vowed to not take it for granted.
As the the 2020-21 season approaches, Albrecht said he is excited to continue learning and teaching about the sport he fell in love with as a youngster in Crown Point. So far, the 27-year-old has accomplished nearly all of his goals in basketball, and he believes he is just getting started.
"Last year when I really decided to get back in the game, I knew I wanted to get back into college," Albrecht said. "I grew up dreaming of being a Division I player and watching March Madness, so this is the level that I've always wanted to be at. I'm fortunate to get in at a young age."
