Former Merrillville star Ryan Neal makes game-clinching interception for Seattle Seahawks

Ryan Neal wasn't always sure that his chance would come.
The 2014 Merrillville graduate and former Pirates star went undrafted after finishing up his college football career at Southern Illinois in 2018, and since then he's struggled to find his footing in the NFL.
On Sunday, he finally received his big break.
Due to injuries in Seattle's secondary, Neal was called up from the team's practice squad and ultimately received his first NFL action. The former Region standout replaced All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, who left the game with a groin injury in the fourth quarter. Neal made the most of his opportunity.
Neal intercepted Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott in the end zone with six seconds left to seal the Seahawks' 38-31 victory
"This is a game where somebody goes down, and you're the next man up, and you gotta come in here and finish the job," Neal said in a postgame press conference. "I never once doubted anything. In my mind, we were going to win the game, and that's what I was there to do.
"Thank God that hey, (Prescott) gave me one. He threw me one my way, so I just went up there and made the play."
Former Merrillville coach Zac Wells was watching the Seattle game live when Neal made the biggest play of his young career, and he couldn't be more proud.
In high school, Neal was one of the most dominant defensive backs in the Region. Over his last two prep campaigns in 2012 and 2013, he totaled 190 tackles, 13 interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Wells said Neal has always been a playmaker, and he was thrilled to see his former player step up when the Seahawks needed him most.
"When he was in there, he tackled (Ezekiel Elliot) on a run play, and I actually texted a couple of my buddies that, 'It's crazy when one of your former players tackles your fantasy running back,'" Wells said with a laugh. "That was kind of neat, and I didn't mind losing the points. ... And then with the game on the line, in typical, heady fashion, he secured the interception and didn't look to bring it out.
"He went down, secured it and won the game."
Throughout his career, Neal said he almost gave up on football. His faith in God and the support he received from his family and specifically his fiancee plus older brother, Mike, allowed him to keep going.
Mike Neal, a 2005 Merrillville graduate and former Green Bay linebacker, won Super Bowl XLV with the Packers in 2011. The Pirates retired Mike Neal's No. 92 jersey in 2016.
"You go through it so much and you keep getting doors shut on you, and you're just like, 'When is it going to be that day?'" Ryan Neal said. " ... Lo and behold it was (Sunday). I'm just in awe right now. I can't even put it into words. I'm just thankful."
After helping Seattle remain undefeated, Ryan Neal will most likely return to the team's practice squad.
The 6-foot-3 defensive back made sure to keep the game ball from his first career interception and hopes to breakthrough for another Sunday appearance in the near future.
"It's been times when I wanted to quit, but you just don't. You keep going because you never, ever know when that moment can be yours," Ryan Neal said. "That was just the one thing that kept me waking up in the morning. ... You just never known when it's your moment, so always stay ready and stay working."
