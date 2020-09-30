Former Merrillville star Ryan Neal makes game-clinching interception for Seattle Seahawks

In high school, Neal was one of the most dominant defensive backs in the Region. Over his last two prep campaigns in 2012 and 2013, he totaled 190 tackles, 13 interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wells said Neal has always been a playmaker, and he was thrilled to see his former player step up when the Seahawks needed him most.

"When he was in there, he tackled (Ezekiel Elliot) on a run play, and I actually texted a couple of my buddies that, 'It's crazy when one of your former players tackles your fantasy running back,'" Wells said with a laugh. "That was kind of neat, and I didn't mind losing the points. ... And then with the game on the line, in typical, heady fashion, he secured the interception and didn't look to bring it out.

"He went down, secured it and won the game."

Throughout his career, Neal said he almost gave up on football. His faith in God and the support he received from his family and specifically his fiancee plus older brother, Mike, allowed him to keep going.

Mike Neal, a 2005 Merrillville graduate and former Green Bay linebacker, won Super Bowl XLV with the Packers in 2011. The Pirates retired Mike Neal's No. 92 jersey in 2016.