Former Michigan City star, Green Bay forward ShanQuan Hemphill transfers to Drake

ShanQuan Hemphill had it all mapped out.
The 2016 Michigan City graduate, who was nicknamed "Tank" by his mom because he was a large baby, intended to spend his final season of college basketball playing for Linc Darner — the coach who gave him a shot to compete at the Division I level.
But after Darner was fired following the 2019-20 campaign, Hemphill found himself at a crossroad: Stay with the Phoenix and embrace their new leadership or enter the transfer portal and start fresh for his last run.
Ultimately, he chose the latter.
"That was a long week for me. Once I entered the transfer portal, 20 minutes later I was getting calls from coaches," said Hemphill, who still considered a return to Green Bay. "I was talking nonstop, so that's why I made my decision so quick. I just wanted to get it over with."
Hemphill received scholarship offers from Youngstown State and Morehead State, among others, but Drake proved to be the program he couldn't pass up. The Bulldogs have recruited several players from the Region in recent years, so the opportunity to head to Des Moines, Iowa, and join some of his close friends and former teammates was a no-brainer.
After verbally committing on May 27, Hemphill officially signed with Drake on May 29.
"With my last year, all I wanted was security and to be in an environment where I'm wanted, and I think Drake is that," said Hemphill, who also played for Bulldogs assistant coach Marty Richter during his two years at Florida SouthWestern State College. "I'm coming in with people that I'm familiar with — DJ (Wilkins), Roman (Penn), Jonah (Jackson) and the twins (Anthony and Tremell Murphy)."
Anthony Murphy, who graduated in May, is the only former Region star who won't be returning for Drake's upcoming campaign. Wilkins and Penn will be junior guards, and Jackson will be a senior guard. Tremell Murphy will be a senior forward after receiving a medical redshirt for the 2019-20 season due to a left knee injury.
Hemphill met the Murphys, who are 2016 Griffith graduates, when they played together at Griffith Middle School. They would eventually team up again at Florida SouthWestern, a junior college in Fort Myers, Florida. He got to know Penn, a 2016 Bishop Noll alum, when they played on the same AAU team in middle school. Although Hemphill hasn't officially played with Jackson, a 2017 Merrillville graduate, throughout the years they've developed a tight bond. Yet, none of those relationships go back as far as the one he has with Wilkins, a 2016 Merrillville alum.
Wilkins redshirted his only season at Florida SouthWestern in 2017-18, so he technically never played alongside Hemphill during their one year together. But even before they reunited with the Bulldogs, their paths had already been intertwined as two kids sharing the same Gary apartment complex.
"Me and Tank, we sort of grew up together, just being in the Delaney projects every day," Wilkins said. "I used to be at my grandma's house, and he even stayed over there sometimes. It's just crazy like, who would have thought?"
Wilkins and Drake coach Darian DeVries expect Hemphill to have a strong season, especially since he will be fully healthy. The 6-foot-6 forward was limited to just 11 minutes of action last season because of a nagging left knee injury that forced him to use a medical redshirt.
"ShanQuan will bring value to our team in athleticism, toughness, rebounding and an ability to be a dynamic scorer at the wing," DeVries said in a press release. "Most importantly, our fans will enjoy watching him."
Hemphill, who became a fan favorite in the Region with highlight reel dunks during his prep career, started having tendinitis flare-ups in his left knee after a stellar sophomore campaign at Florida SouthWestern in 2017-18.
Despite the discomfort, Hemphill refused to sit out the following season, his first at Green Bay, and emerged as one of the team's leaders. He averaged 11.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game during the 2018-19 campaign and was the only Phoenix player to start in all 38 games.
In preparation for the 2019-20 season, Hemphill received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his left knee in March 2019, but it didn't alleviate his increasing pain. He followed up by undergoing arthroscopic surgery on July 11, so that doctors could "scrape the tendon" and make sure that it was free of calcium deposits, but that didn't go as planned either.
The recovery time for this procedure was supposed to be 8-12 weeks. However, when Hemphill took the court in Green Bay's season opener against Purdue on Nov. 6, he knew he wasn't ready.
"I tried to play, and it was horrible. I just didn't want to play a season where I was going to be 60% or 70%," Hemphill said. "I want to be as close to 100% as I can be for my last season."
After sitting out nearly the entire 2019-20 campaign to focus on rehab and therapy for his left knee, Hemphill has finally resumed all of his basketball training and workouts. He's also been playing with his housemates, Jackson and the Murphys, at Drake.
As he continues to work his way back amid the coronavirus pandemic, former Michigan City coach John Boyd believes Hemphill will be a force to be reckoned with for the Bulldogs. Under Boyd's guidance, Hemphill averaged 17.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game during his senior season with the Wolves in 2015-16. Later that year, he also finished as the state runner-up in the high jump.
"He's a heck of an athlete. ... There's a video of him from when he dunked on Skylar Diggins' brother when we played South Bend Riley. It was on ESPN," Boyd said. "It was unbelievable. He caught him under the basket, and it was an unbelievable play that was talked about for weeks and months."
Hemphill has gone viral with a handful of thunderous jams throughout his career. According to a Drake press release, he has made three appearances on ESPN SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays. But as he gears up for his final college season, Hemphill's main goal is to win.
The Bulldogs have not punched a ticket to the Big Dance since 2008, and it has always been one of his dreams to compete on college basketball's biggest stage.
"This is my last year, so I gotta go out with a bang," Hemphill said. "I'm trying to get to the (NCAA) Tournament."
