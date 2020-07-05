Former Michigan City star, Green Bay forward ShanQuan Hemphill transfers to Drake

"Me and Tank, we sort of grew up together, just being in the Delaney projects every day," Wilkins said. "I used to be at my grandma's house, and he even stayed over there sometimes. It's just crazy like, who would have thought?"

Wilkins and Drake coach Darian DeVries expect Hemphill to have a strong season, especially since he will be fully healthy. The 6-foot-6 forward was limited to just 11 minutes of action last season because of a nagging left knee injury that forced him to use a medical redshirt.

"ShanQuan will bring value to our team in athleticism, toughness, rebounding and an ability to be a dynamic scorer at the wing," DeVries said in a press release. "Most importantly, our fans will enjoy watching him."

Hemphill, who became a fan favorite in the Region with highlight reel dunks during his prep career, started having tendinitis flare-ups in his left knee after a stellar sophomore campaign at Florida SouthWestern in 2017-18.

Despite the discomfort, Hemphill refused to sit out the following season, his first at Green Bay, and emerged as one of the team's leaders. He averaged 11.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game during the 2018-19 campaign and was the only Phoenix player to start in all 38 games.