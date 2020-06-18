You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Former Morton basketball player Ahmad Ferguson set to appear in season 3 of 'The Chi'
Television

Former Morton basketball player Ahmad Ferguson set to appear in season 3 of 'The Chi'

{{featured_button_text}}
Ahmad Ferguson 1

Morton graduate Ahmad Ferguson acted as "Tyrone" in "APB," which aired in 2017.

 Provided

When Ahmad Ferguson reflects on his budding acting career, the 17-year-old and former Morton basketball player still can't believe how it's unfolded.

"The first time I saw myself on TV, I cringed," Ferguson said with a laugh. "But my family was going crazy." 

When Ferguson was 14, his mom drove him to his first casting call in Chicago. It was for a role in "The Chi" — a drama series that focuses on the lives of several black people on Chicago's south side — and there were hundreds of other kids trying to earn a spot on the show.

Ferguson didn't land the part, but his strong audition helped him build a relationship with Lena Waithe, who is the creator of "The Chi." He also garnered the attention of Hayes Talent Agency, which he eventually signed with to begin his professional acting career.

Since then, Ferguson has continued to improve — earning roles in a handful of shows including "Shameless," "APB" and "Chicago P.D." — and his hard work has led him back to where it all started. The 2020 Morton graduate will appear in season 3 of the "Chi," which is set to debut at 8 p.m. Sunday on Showtime.

"I went in September of last year and auditioned, and I felt really good leaving," said Ferguson, who has auditioned for "The Chi" six times. "Within in the next 24 hours, they called my agent and was like 'We want him,' so I ended up booking it."

"It's so crazy because I've been through a lot with this show, and I'm finally on it."

The first time Ferguson auditioned for "The Chi" it was for the role of "Coogie," a teenager that appeared in Season 1. Now, he will act as "Bakari," who happens to be the best friend of "Coogie."

"Everything just came full circle," Ferguson said.

Ferguson will appear in episodes 3, 4, 5 and 9 of Season 3 of "The Chi." But before he earned spot on an award-winning TV show, he was just a kid from Gary trying to find his way.

Throughout his childhood, Ferguson said he constantly got in trouble when he attended Banneker Elementary and Wirt-Emerson. His mother, Altovise Ferguson, recalls many phone calls from teachers about her son disrupting the classroom or not paying attention, so she took matters into her own hands.

Instead of sending Ahmad to school for eighth grade, he was home schooled. The decision wasn't well-received by some individuals outside of the Ferguson family, but Altovise didn't care.

Her goal was to help her son become more mature without diminishing his vibrant personality.

"I did natural things like changing his diet and watching his natural sugar and carb intake," Altovise said. "But I also decided that as a mom, I wouldn't let anyone break his spirit."

Altovise, who also has a background in the performing arts and graduated from Wirt-Emerson in 1994, thinks it was important for her son to keep his "spark." In her eyes, that's the part of Ahmad that makes him special.

Ahmad Ferguson 2

Mortan alum Ahmad Ferguson was home-schooled by his mom, Altovise, when he was in eighth grade.

It's also the part that she nearly missed out on.

"I got sick with cancer like a year after he was born," said Altovise, who is a 16-year lymphoma survivor. "So, I wasn't always there for the newness and the new things that babies do because I was fighting for my life. But after all of that, I remember him always being very entertaining."

Following one year of being home-schooled, Ahmad returned to the classroom as he entered high school. During his four years at Morton, his acting career took off, but he still found a way to chase another dream.

Ahmad grew up idolizing his older sister, Amari Ferguson, who played basketball at West Side. So, when his opportunity came to compete on the hardwood, he couldn't pass it up.

"I just really wanted to be like my sister when it came to hooping," Ahmad said. "She was so cold, man. She always got so much respect and so much love."

Ahmad was also inspired to play basketball by his father, Archie, and for the past four years he embraced the challenge of remembering lines and remembering plays.

Former Morton athletic director and boys basketball coach Chad Pio said Ahmad emerged as one of the team's leaders throughout his prep career.

He also commended Ahmad for his uplifting presence and dedication to the program, despite having to juggle a unique schedule.

Ahmad Ferguson 3

Former Morton basketball player Ahmad Ferguson is a professional actor.

"Acting is a big part of Ahmad's life, and I think he has a great future in it," Pio said. "For me, to be able to allow him to pursue his passion of acting, while still being a part of our basketball team was very important. I would never deny him those opportunities. Even when he had auditions, we tried to be as flexible as possible."

In high school, Ahmad often left practice early or arrived for a game just before tipoff due to his professional obligations. Now that his basketball career is behind him, he plans to get his real estate license and pursue acting full time.

Appearing in "The Chi" is just the beginning of what he hopes will be a long and successful adventure in front of the camera.

"I'll never boast about being an actor," Ahmad said. "I always make sure I'm humble because honestly, when you're humble, I think God sees that and he honors that and he opens more doors."

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Riley Ott talks about playing with the IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts