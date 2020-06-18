Former Morton basketball player Ahmad Ferguson set to appear in season 3 of 'The Chi'

Altovise, who also has a background in the performing arts and graduated from Wirt-Emerson in 1994, thinks it was important for her son to keep his "spark." In her eyes, that's the part of Ahmad that makes him special.

It's also the part that she nearly missed out on.

"I got sick with cancer like a year after he was born," said Altovise, who is a 16-year lymphoma survivor. "So, I wasn't always there for the newness and the new things that babies do because I was fighting for my life. But after all of that, I remember him always being very entertaining."

Following one year of being home-schooled, Ahmad returned to the classroom as he entered high school. During his four years at Morton, his acting career took off, but he still found a way to chase another dream.

Ahmad grew up idolizing his older sister, Amari Ferguson, who played basketball at West Side. So, when his opportunity came to compete on the hardwood, he couldn't pass it up.

"I just really wanted to be like my sister when it came to hooping," Ahmad said. "She was so cold, man. She always got so much respect and so much love."