Former Region stars react to MAC's cancellation of fall football season, hope to play in spring
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Former Region stars react to MAC's cancellation of fall football season, hope to play in spring

Aarion Harvey, Central Michigan, Griffith

Former Griffith standout and offensive tackle Aarion Harvey verbally committed to Central Michigan on April 24.

 Times file photo

Aarion Harvey's perseverance had finally paid off.

The 2018 Griffith alum didn't have any Division I interest when he graduated high school. But after working his way up through the junior college ranks, he earned a scholarship offer from Central Michigan and verbally committed to the Chippewas on April 24.

Junior college route leads Griffith alum Aarion Harvey to Central Michigan

It was a dream come true for the 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle, who worked at Taco Bell while attending Hudson Valley Community College in New York, and he had his eyes set on competing in his first Division I game this fall.

Unfortunately, Harvey will have to wait even longer to reach that milestone.

"I actually woke up early in the morning to (the news)," Harvey said. "Our coach (Jim McElwain) had let us know through a team message. That's how I found out."

On Aug. 8, the Mid-American Conference announced that it was canceling its fall football season, becoming the first Football Bowl Subdivision conference to pull the plug on fall competition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, the Big Ten, the Pac-12 and the Mountain West conferences have followed suit. All four conferences now hope to play football in the spring.

"You just gotta adjust and prepare," Harvey said. "Over here at CMU, they're doing a good job of handling the situation and being careful with it. ... The adversity I went through (in junior college), it helps because you just learn to adjust to situations."

Harvey added that "there will be (COVID-19) testing often," while he remains on campus.

Former Merrillville standout Jeremiah Howard, who is now at Northern Illinois, was also heartbroken to see the MAC cancel its fall football season. He has been playing football since he was 5, and this is the first time in over a decade that he won't be competing on the gridiron in the fall.

PREP FOOTBALL NOTES: Merrillville's Jeremiah Howard commits to Northern Illinois

"We were in the middle of practice," Howard said. "Coach (Thomas Hammock) stopped practice and told us the MAC was going to (suspend) the season to the spring. Everybody kind of knew already, but then we knew for sure."

Without a fall campaign, Howard plans to keep busy by learning as much as he can about his team's offense and continuing to transform his body. Since he arrived in DeKalb in June, the 6-foot wide receiver has gained 12 pounds and now weighs 182 pounds.

Jeremiah Howard, Northern Illinois, Merrillville

Former Merrillville wide receiver Jeremiah Howard has continued his career at Northern Illinois.

Howard said he is being tested for COVID-19 "about every two weeks," and he admitted that it's been surreal to see how much his life has changed since his prep career ended.

Last year, Howard dominated Andrean in the Battle of Broadway and led Merrillville to a 48-20 win. He hauled in four catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns against the 59ers, which was the beginning of a breakout senior season that ended with him being named the Duneland Athletic Conference Offensive Most Valuable Player.

Even as a bit of a late bloomer, Howard's stellar performances helped him reel in a scholarship offer from Northern Illinois toward the end of his final high school campaign. Although the coronavirus pandemic has delayed the start of his college career, he vowed to keep working hard with the Huskies.

"Yeah, it's frustrating, but at the end of the day and through the months, you can get better," Howard said. "As a receiver, I'm learning my craft more, and I'm learning from the upperclassmen."

Fellow Merrillville graduate Justen Ramsey was gearing up for his sophomore season at Ball State when he was notified of the MAC's cancellation. During his freshman campaign, Ramsey appeared in all 12 games for the Cardinals and recorded five tackles.

The 6-foot-1, 300-pound nose tackle looked forward to an increased role this fall, but even without formal competition, he is grateful that team workouts and activities will proceed.

Justen Ramsey, Ball State, Merrillville

Former Merrillville star Justen Ramsey recorded five tackles as a backup nose tackle during his freshman season at Ball State.

"I still have the same mindset as if the season was next week, but obviously it does hit me a bit like, 'Dang, I won't be playing football until probably next year,'" Ramsey said. "But to get up every day and do something that involves football, that's really going to help me keep my mind on it."

According to Ramsey, he and his teammates are tested for COVID-19 every Tuesday, and he has no issue adhering to Ball State's safety protocols.

The 2018 Times Defensive Player of the Year fully understands that the MAC's decision to cancel its fall football season was caused by an unprecedented situation. So, whenever it's safe enough to return to the field for an actual game, Ramsey anticipates that it'll be a special moment for everyone involved.

FOOTBALL: Merrillville's Ramsey is The Times' Defensive Player of the Year

"I don't even want the first play to be a play. We should just go out and hit each other," Ramsey said with a laugh. "At that point, everybody is going to be so excited. It's going to be such a rush on the field. It's going to be crazy."

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

