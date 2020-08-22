Former Region stars react to MAC's cancellation of fall football season, hope to play in spring

Last year, Howard dominated Andrean in the Battle of Broadway and led Merrillville to a 48-20 win. He hauled in four catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns against the 59ers, which was the beginning of a breakout senior season that ended with him being named the Duneland Athletic Conference Offensive Most Valuable Player.

Even as a bit of a late bloomer, Howard's stellar performances helped him reel in a scholarship offer from Northern Illinois toward the end of his final high school campaign. Although the coronavirus pandemic has delayed the start of his college career, he vowed to keep working hard with the Huskies.

"Yeah, it's frustrating, but at the end of the day and through the months, you can get better," Howard said. "As a receiver, I'm learning my craft more, and I'm learning from the upperclassmen."

Fellow Merrillville graduate Justen Ramsey was gearing up for his sophomore season at Ball State when he was notified of the MAC's cancellation. During his freshman campaign, Ramsey appeared in all 12 games for the Cardinals and recorded five tackles.

The 6-foot-1, 300-pound nose tackle looked forward to an increased role this fall, but even without formal competition, he is grateful that team workouts and activities will proceed.