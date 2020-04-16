Former Tallahassee guard, 21st Century grad DeAndre Gholston verbally commits to Milwaukee

“It was just the plan that coach (Pat) Baldwin had, the head coach,” said Gholston, who will be immediately eligible to play. “I wanted to go somewhere where I can be an impact guy and change the way the program is. Milwaukee has always been kind of a mediocre team in the (Horizon League), and I want to go and make them a top contender and be one of the reasons they become a top contender.”

TCC coach Zach Settembre has no doubt that Gholston will flourish at Milwaukee because of the work ethic he displayed with the Eagles. During Gholston's one year in Florida, Settembre said he spent countless hours in the gym, and it allowed him to start in 23 games and emerge as the team’s third-leading scorer.

Gholston posted two 20-points performances throughout his sophomore campaign and averaged 11.3 points and 5.2 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game. He also shot 50.4% from the field, 44.1% on 3-pointers — which is the fifth-best single-season mark in program history — and 71.7% at the free-throw line. His strong play earned him a Second-Team All-Panhandle Conference nod and helped TCC finish the season 27-6 with a berth in the NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championships before sports around the world were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.