Former Tallahassee guard, 21st Century grad DeAndre Gholston verbally commits to Milwaukee

DeAndre Gholston’s college basketball career hasn’t been easy, but the former 21st Century star is still content with how it’s played out.
“I think my journey has been great, man,” Gholston said. “I wouldn’t want it any other way. I love proving myself to everybody. Everybody is going to have people that don’t like their game or don’t think they’re that good in high school, college or whatever. But I love it. I love proving myself to everybody. It’s been helping me out my whole career, and I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Gholston committed to Kent State after graduating from high school in 2018 and envisioned himself becoming a staple of the Golden Flashes’ program. But his original plan didn’t come to fruition.
Throughout his entire freshman campaign, Gholston played 62 minutes and totaled 19 points. He didn’t play at all in Kent State’s final game of the 2018-19 season against Central Michigan and ultimately chose to transfer to Tallahassee (Florida) Community College, which competes in the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Gholston didn’t look at his change of course as a setback but rather a fresh start, and it turned out to be the one of the best decisions of his athletic career. After a breakout sophomore season with the Eagles, he reeled in several Division I scholarship offers and verbally committed to Milwaukee on Sunday. The 21st Century alum ultimately chose the Panthers over Stony Brook and Northern Illinois.
“It was just the plan that coach (Pat) Baldwin had, the head coach,” said Gholston, who will be immediately eligible to play. “I wanted to go somewhere where I can be an impact guy and change the way the program is. Milwaukee has always been kind of a mediocre team in the (Horizon League), and I want to go and make them a top contender and be one of the reasons they become a top contender.”
TCC coach Zach Settembre has no doubt that Gholston will flourish at Milwaukee because of the work ethic he displayed with the Eagles. During Gholston's one year in Florida, Settembre said he spent countless hours in the gym, and it allowed him to start in 23 games and emerge as the team’s third-leading scorer.
Gholston posted two 20-points performances throughout his sophomore campaign and averaged 11.3 points and 5.2 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game. He also shot 50.4% from the field, 44.1% on 3-pointers — which is the fifth-best single-season mark in program history — and 71.7% at the free-throw line. His strong play earned him a Second-Team All-Panhandle Conference nod and helped TCC finish the season 27-6 with a berth in the NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championships before sports around the world were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“When he came here, he had a chip on his shoulder,” Settembre said. “He played 61 minutes at Kent State. He took 17 shots the entire season. ... It wasn’t like he wasn’t good enough to play. He was just young. I’m thrilled to hear that he said he had to just go through it and he wouldn’t change anything because I think that’s a part of his story, a part of his fabric, a part of what makes him really special — his work ethic and ability to overcome adversity.
“That’s one thing I would say about DeAndre Gholston: When there’s adversity, he digs in, and he figures it out.”
According to 21st Century assistant coach Larry Upshaw, Gholston’s never-quit attitude was evident back when played for the Cougars, too. He used his freakish athleticism and tireless motor to lead the program to three consecutive sectional championships and back-to-back regional titles in 2016 and 2017.
“He was our big man,” Upshaw said with a laugh. “He was our (power forward) or (center), which helped us create mismatches on the other end of the court. But he was guarding 6-7, 6-8 people every game, and he held his own.”
As a junior in high school, Gholston averaged 21.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, and throughout his senior campaign he registered 21.6 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. He also had three outings in which he recorded at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in the same game.
Rodney Williams, 21st Century's coach, thinks Gholston’s path to Milwaukee can be a lesson for any aspiring athlete. The former Cougars standout was a Division I prospect coming out of high school and one of the top players in the Region but clearly had a lot of room to grow.
“He’s worked hard since he left Kent State, and he’s even surprised me,” Williams said. “He’s improved on his ball-handling, his shooting and his skills at the guard position. I think that’s what kind of set him apart from other guys. DeAndre has always been a hard worker, and he’s dedicated to getting better. He got better really quick over the last year.”
Gholston shared that one of the main reasons he chose to continue his career with the Panthers is because Milwaukee isn’t too far from Gary. After spending the last year roughly 1,000 miles away in Florida, he’s excited to play in front of his close friends and family for the first time since graduating from 21st Century.
Being closer to his hometown will also give Gholston more tangible opportunities to be a role model for his 8-year-old brother, Tyler Handy. The youngster admires his older sibling, and Gholston plans to do everything he can to steer him in the right direction.
“For him and other people that went to my high school, it just feels good to be looked up to because now I have something to show for my hard work,” Gholston said. “People see me and people acknowledge me, and it feels good. I just want to keep doing the right thing and show everybody that if you put your head down and work, anything can happen.”
Gallery: The Region's All-NCAA Tournament Team
Spike Albrecht (Crown Point), Michigan/Purdue
Tyrone Appleton (Roosevelt), Kansas
Orsten Artis (Froebel), Texas Western
Tony Branch (Elston), Louisville
Brandon Brantley (Andrean), Purdue
Junior Bridgeman (E.C. Washington), Louisville
Delray Brooks (M.C. Rogers), Indiana/Providence
Carson Cunningham (Andrean), Purdue
Dan Dakich (Andrean), Indiana
Jamaal Davis (Merrillville), Purdue/Cincinnati
Branden Dawson (Lew Wallace), Michigan State
Bryce Drew (Valparaiso High), Valparaiso
Al Fleming (Elston), Arizona
Harry Flournoy (Emerson) Texas Western
Roger Harden (Valparaiso High), Kentucky
Robbie Hummel (Valparaiso High), Purdue
Kenny Lofton (E.C. Washington), Arizona
Ron Loneski (Bishop Noll), Kansas
Kenneth Lowe (West Side), Purdue
Mitch McGary (Chesterton), Michigan
Greg McQuay (West Side), Purdue
E'Twaun Moore (E.C. Central), Purdue
Matt Nover (Chesterton), Indiana
Glenn Robinson II (Roosevelt), Purdue
Glenn Robinson III (Lake Central), Michigan
Tim Stoddard (E.C. Washington), N.C. State
Renaldo Thomas (Roosevelt), Houston
Pete Trgovich (E.C. Washington), UCLA
Rich Valavicius (Hammond), Indiana/Auburn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!