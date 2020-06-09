Former Valparaiso standout, Chesterton pitcher Blake Lemmon verbally commits to Cincinnati

Lemmon was eager to grab the attention of more college coaches during the 2020 season, but the COVID-19 outbreak forced the IHSAA to cancel all spring sports on April 2. When the news broke, Lemmon and Trojans coach Jack Campbell were extremely disappointed.

Chesterton had 11 seniors this year, headlined by Indiana State commit Tyler Nelson, but Campbell is thankful to still have Lemmon coming back.

"What little time that I've seen him, when he throws the ball, it's really electric," Campbell said. "It really explodes out of his hands, so he's going to be a good one."

Lemmon believes the Trojans had the potential to contend for the program's first state title. Not getting the chance to compete and possibly make it to Victory Field was a devastating end to Lemmon's junior year, which started in historic fashion at Valparaiso.

He attended Valparaiso as a freshman and sophomore and was enrolled there for the first semester of his junior year before transferring to Chesterton due to a family situation. In the fall, he helped the Vikings football team win its third consecutive Duneland Athletic Conference title and make its first state championship appearance since 2001.