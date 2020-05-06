Former Valpo offensive coordinator Casey McKim accepts job as New Prairie head coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Casey McKim has deep ties to Valparaiso's football program.

He was a sophomore on its Class 5A state runner-up team in 2001 and helped the Vikings to another Class 5A state runner-up finish last year as their offensive coordinator.

Now, McKim is ready to branch out on his own.

He was officially hired as New Prairie's football coach Tuesday evening, following approval from the Cougars' school board. McKim will replace legendary coach Russ Radtke, who left the position to become Portage's football coach in February.

"It's a really great opportunity," McKim said. "I know some people always talk about not wanting to follow a legend or things like that, but there's positives to it as well. You know that what you're walking into is not a complete mess. It's going to be something you can build upon."

Radtke is tied with Jerry Brewer as the second-winningest prep football coach in Indiana history. Throughout 42 seasons, he has notched a 368-140 record, including a 78-20 record in eight years at New Prairie.