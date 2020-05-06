You are the owner of this article.
Former Valpo offensive coordinator Casey McKim accepts job as New Prairie head coach
Prep football

Former Valpo offensive coordinator Casey McKim accepts job as New Prairie head coach

Casey McKim has deep ties to Valparaiso's football program.

He was a sophomore on its Class 5A state runner-up team in 2001 and helped the Vikings to another Class 5A state runner-up finish last year as their offensive coordinator.

Now, McKim is ready to branch out on his own.

He was officially hired as New Prairie's football coach Tuesday evening, following approval from the Cougars' school board. McKim will replace legendary coach Russ Radtke, who left the position to become Portage's football coach in February.

"It's a really great opportunity," McKim said. "I know some people always talk about not wanting to follow a legend or things like that, but there's positives to it as well. You know that what you're walking into is not a complete mess. It's going to be something you can build upon."

Radtke is tied with Jerry Brewer as the second-winningest prep football coach in Indiana history. Throughout 42 seasons, he has notched a 368-140 record, including a 78-20 record in eight years at New Prairie.

Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall and McKim were on the Vikings' coaching staff together for the past eight seasons. Although Marshall would have loved to continue their shared tenure, he fully support's McKim's decision to leave the program.

"He's going to be sadly missed here, but I know he's going to have great success at New Prairie," Marshall said. "It's exciting to be able to see a friend pursue his dream."

The Cougars finished 11-2 in 2019 and won their second Class 4A sectional championship in the last three seasons. McKim plans to uphold the high standard at his new school, while rooting for his old one from afar.

"I've heard from a number of players and coaches on the (Valparaiso) staff," McKim said. "It's those relationships that you build with them that make it really hard to leave."

Casey McKim -- New Prairie/Valpo

Casey McKim was hired as New Prairie's football coach Tuesday.

