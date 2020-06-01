You are the owner of this article.
Former West Side football star Robert Lee hired as Gary Community School Corporation athletic director
PREP SPORTS

GARY — Athletes at Gary public schools will be guided by one of their own.

The Gary Community School Corporation announced Monday in a press release that it has hired 1984 West Side graduate and former Cougars football star Robert Lee as its new athletic director.

Lee played Division I football at Illinois State and has an extensive coaching background, which includes stints at Butler, Eastern Michigan, Miami (Ohio) and Valparaiso University. He was a member of the Crusaders' coaching staff from 2009-2012.

“I’ve always wondered, ‘Who’s helping the young men who are walking in the footsteps that I walked? Who’s preparing those guys?’” Lee said. “So, as I finished up my coaching career, that’s kind of always stuck with me. I always felt like if I had an opportunity to go back and give back, I was gonna take it.”

Legendary former West Side football coach Gene Johnson remembers Lee fondly. He believes his former player will do well as the new Gary athletic director because of his dedication. Johnson said Lee never cut corners as a prep athlete and was always goal-oriented.

"I can tell you right now that his work ethic in high school was good, it was exemplary," Johnson said. "We're going to keep him in prayer and pray for him and wish him all the luck in the world. I have no problem with knowing that he'll work hard."

Valparaiso High School athletic director Stacy Adams, a 1984 Lew Wallace graduate, played football against Lee in high school and also coached with him at Valparaiso University. He commended Lee for being a strong role mode to the youth in Gary and is confident that his former colleague will be an outstanding athletic director.

Adams added that since Lee has coached at nearly every level of football, it will help him get through to the up-and-coming athletes in Gary who aspire to continue their careers in college and beyond.

"What a great story," Adams said. "Coach Lee gets to go home and continue to build on the success and things that West Side has done. ... I expect him to keep building relationships. That's what coach Lee is known for, and his resume speaks for itself."

Lee said the coronavirus pandemic never deterred him from returning to Gary. More than anything, he just wants to be there for the city that helped make him who he is.

“When people find out I’m from Gary they go, ‘Wow! You’re from Gary?” and it has this negative connotation,” Lee said. “But I always say, ‘You have no idea. That’s God’s country.’ Most of my blessings come from Gary.”

