Former West Side football star Robert Lee hired as Gary Community School Corporation athletic director

Valparaiso High School athletic director Stacy Adams, a 1984 Lew Wallace graduate, played football against Lee in high school and also coached with him at Valparaiso University. He commended Lee for being a strong role mode to the youth in Gary and is confident that his former colleague will be an outstanding athletic director.

Adams added that since Lee has coached at nearly every level of football, it will help him get through to the up-and-coming athletes in Gary who aspire to continue their careers in college and beyond.

"What a great story," Adams said. "Coach Lee gets to go home and continue to build on the success and things that West Side has done. ... I expect him to keep building relationships. That's what coach Lee is known for, and his resume speaks for itself."

Lee said the coronavirus pandemic never deterred him from returning to Gary. More than anything, he just wants to be there for the city that helped make him who he is.

“When people find out I’m from Gary they go, ‘Wow! You’re from Gary?” and it has this negative connotation,” Lee said. “But I always say, ‘You have no idea. That’s God’s country.’ Most of my blessings come from Gary.”

