Former Whiting football star Juwan Simmons lands dream job as Gary firefighter
Former Whiting football star Juwan Simmons lands dream job as Gary firefighter

Juwan Simmons -- Whiting/firefighter

Former Whiting football star Juwan Simmons was sworn in as a Gary firefighter in February. He wants to continue setting a great example for his 7-month-old son, Josiah, and 4-year-old daughter, Jada.

 Provided

On the days and nights when Juwan Simmons needed a little more motivation, there was always one person who gave him the strength to keep going.

"Anytime I felt like I was tired or I kind of got discouraged about something, I would always think about my daughter," Simmons said. "Anytime it got hard."

Simmons, a 2011 Whiting graduate, shined as a wide receiver and defensive back for the Oilers during his prep career. He was named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association North-South All-Star Team as a senior and continued playing at Iowa Central Community College and Dakota College at Bottineau in North Dakota.

But after his career ended and his childhood dream of making it to the NFL didn't come to fruition, Simmons needed something to fill that void.

When he returned to the Region, he worked long hours for various companies to provide for himself and his family. However, there was only one job Simmons really wanted. He applied to become a Gary firefighter in 2016, and after years of being wait-listed, Simmons was sworn in this past February.

"I just have a heart to help people," Simmons said. "I just want to help people and give back to the community, because there is so much negativity going around. I just want to make a change and do something positive."

Now that Simmons is pulling 24-hour shifts at the firehouse in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic — while also working part-time as a truck driver — he still looks at his packed schedule as a blessing rather than a burden.

From his perspective, it all boils down to "the grind."

"Most people don't have a drive," Simmons said. "Anybody can easily stand on the corner and sell dope or do credit card fraud. That's the easy way to get money. It's harder to actually get out here and do honest work."

Throughout his life, Simmons has followed in the footsteps of his mother and father, Amanda and George, who taught him to believe in God and instilled a strong work ethic in him.

Former Whiting football coach Jeff Cain witnessed Simmons' dedication firsthand when Simmons dominated the gridiron in high school. He isn't surprised to see his former standout's commitment translate into public service.

"I wrote some recommendations for him early on, and I know he was extremely disappointed when he was applying for these places and wasn't getting in, but he's been persistent," Cain said. "If nothing else, hopefully he took a little bit of that from us (at Whiting), but a lot of it was probably from his parents. He's continued to work hard, and now he's doing what he wants to do."

Current Oilers football coach Brett Jennings, who coached the linemen when Simmons was a member of the program, also commended his former player for finding another passion away from the field. However, Simmons' new occupation won't make Jennings forget just how special he was on Friday nights.

Wheeler at Whiting football (firefighter)

Wheeler linebacker Jarrod Branch tries to tackle Whiting wide receiver Juwan Simmons during a Greater South Shore Conference game on Sept. 3, 2010. Simmons, a 2011 Whiting alum, was sworn in as a Gary firefighter in February.

During his high school career, Simmons recorded 136 catches for 2,430 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also totaled 129 tackles, 11 interceptions, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

"Those are ridiculous numbers," Jennings said. " ... I just remember some games we would try to get him the ball any way we can. He was head and shoulders better than anyone out there."

Nearly one decade after rising to prep stardom at Whiting, Simmons is proud to have become a first responder and even more proud to be the father of a 4-year-old daughter, Jada, and a 7-month-old son, Josiah.

Sure he wanted to be a professional athlete, but in Simmons' eyes, his second option wasn't too bad, either.

"My advice to the younger people now is to never give up on your dreams," Simmons said. " ... But I would also tell them to always have a backup plan because you never know what could happen. Of course you want to go to the NFL, but if you don't make it, you gotta have a backup plan."

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

