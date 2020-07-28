Former Whiting football star Juwan Simmons lands dream job as Gary firefighter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On the days and nights when Juwan Simmons needed a little more motivation, there was always one person who gave him the strength to keep going.

"Anytime I felt like I was tired or I kind of got discouraged about something, I would always think about my daughter," Simmons said. "Anytime it got hard."

Simmons, a 2011 Whiting graduate, shined as a wide receiver and defensive back for the Oilers during his prep career. He was named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association North-South All-Star Team as a senior and continued playing at Iowa Central Community College and Dakota College at Bottineau in North Dakota.

But after his career ended and his childhood dream of making it to the NFL didn't come to fruition, Simmons needed something to fill that void.

When he returned to the Region, he worked long hours for various companies to provide for himself and his family. However, there was only one job Simmons really wanted. He applied to become a Gary firefighter in 2016, and after years of being wait-listed, Simmons was sworn in this past February.

"I just have a heart to help people," Simmons said. "I just want to help people and give back to the community, because there is so much negativity going around. I just want to make a change and do something positive."