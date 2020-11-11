Four Region baseball stars choose Big Ten programs on National Signing Day

"Unfortunately, we haven't got to see him in a high school game, but I did get to see him pitch this summer. We have our own summer team here at Lake Central, and he was dominant when he pitched against us," Swartzentruber said with a laugh. "That's really the only time I've seen him pitch and it was against us, so that kind of stunk."

Valparaiso infielder Ty Gill will join Doorn at Purdue, while his teammate, pitcher Grant Comstock, heads to Northwestern. Both players, like Doorn, verbally committed as sophomores and inked their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

Vikings coach Todd Evans said Comstock and Gill showed flashes of their potential early on in their prep careers, and it's only continued to reveal itself as they've grown older.

"For them to be able to compete on the varsity level as sophomores and as 16-year-old kids, I think that just goes to show you their talent level," Evans said. "Grant is a big, tall, right-hander that throws in the upper 80s and touches 90. ... Ty is an unbelievable middle infielder."

Rounding out the Region's Big Ten baseball signees Wednesday is Hanover Central outfielder Jared Comia. He made his commitment official with Illinois, following in the footsteps of his older cousin, Branden Comia, who is an infielder for the Illini.