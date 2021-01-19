Four Region programs pause basketball seasons due to COVID-19

The Andrean, Lowell and North Newton boys basketball teams, as well as the Wheeler girls basketball team, have paused their seasons due to COVID-19.
Andrean athletic director Mike Schultz, Red Devils boys basketball coach Joe Delgado, Spartans athletic director Mike Atwood and Bearcats athletic director Randy Stelter confirmed the stoppages to The Times on Tuesday.
North Newton delayed the start of its boys basketball campaign because of the coronavirus pandemic, but this is the first pause for the Andrean and Lowell boys basketball programs and the Wheeler girls basketball program.
With the addition of Andrean and Lowell, at least 24 of the 44 boys basketball teams in Northwest Indiana have suspended activities and/or missed a game this season due to COVID-19 issues within their respective programs.
The others are Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Clark, Crown Point, Gavit, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Township, Munster, North Newton, South Central, Valparaiso, Washington Township, Westville, Wheeler and Whiting.
Including Wheeler, at least 32 of the 43 Region girls basketball teams have halted activities and/or missed a contest this season because of coronavirus concerns within their respective programs.
The others are Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Clark, Covenant Christian, Crown Point, EC Central, Gavit, Griffith, Hanover Central, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Lake Central, LaPorte, Marquette, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Township, Munster, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, West Side, Westville and Whiting.
The Andrean boys basketball team was supposed to play at Bishop Noll on Thursday before hosting Highland on Saturday and playing at Gavit on Jan. 26. The team was then slated to host Griffith on Jan. 28 before playing at Lowell on Feb. 4.
According to Schultz, those five games have been postponed, and the 59ers will be able to resume practice Feb. 1. He added that Northwest Crossroads Conference games will take priority as the team looks to rescheduled its missed contests.
Highland athletic director Ryan Harrington announced via Twitter that Andrean will now host the Trojans on Feb. 5, but no other makeup dates have been set.
The Lowell boys basketball team was scheduled to play at Lake Central on Tuesday before hosting Kankakee Valley on Saturday. The team was then supposed to play at Munster on Jan. 29 before hosting Merrillville on Jan. 30.
According to Delgado, those four games have been postponed "out of an abundance of caution" for COVID-19.
The Merrillville athletic department announced via Twitter that the Red Devils will now host the Pirates on Feb. 24, but no other makeup dates have been decided.
The North Newton boys basketball team was slated to play at Hanover Central and at North White on Tuesday and Friday, respectively.
According to Atwood, those two games have been postponed, but no makeup dates have been set.
He added that the Spartans will resume their campaign Saturday at home against Seeger.
The Wheeler girls basketball team was supposed to play at River Forest on Monday.
According to Stelter, that contest has been postponed, and he could not say for certain when the Bearcats will continue their season.
"We are paused out of caution (for COVID-19). We are waiting for (test) results," Stelter wrote in an email. "I hope to know more soon."