Four Region programs pause basketball seasons due to COVID-19

The Andrean boys basketball team was supposed to play at Bishop Noll on Thursday before hosting Highland on Saturday and playing at Gavit on Jan. 26. The team was then slated to host Griffith on Jan. 28 before playing at Lowell on Feb. 4.

According to Schultz, those five games have been postponed, and the 59ers will be able to resume practice Feb. 1. He added that Northwest Crossroads Conference games will take priority as the team looks to rescheduled its missed contests.

Highland athletic director Ryan Harrington announced via Twitter that Andrean will now host the Trojans on Feb. 5, but no other makeup dates have been set.

The Lowell boys basketball team was scheduled to play at Lake Central on Tuesday before hosting Kankakee Valley on Saturday. The team was then supposed to play at Munster on Jan. 29 before hosting Merrillville on Jan. 30.

According to Delgado, those four games have been postponed "out of an abundance of caution" for COVID-19.

The Merrillville athletic department announced via Twitter that the Red Devils will now host the Pirates on Feb. 24, but no other makeup dates have been decided.

The North Newton boys basketball team was slated to play at Hanover Central and at North White on Tuesday and Friday, respectively.