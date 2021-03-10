Fueled by late father, backed by cousin, Hammond's Reggie Abram Jr. is hungry for regional title

In the years since his father's death, Abram Jr. said he's leaned on his sister and mother, Sabrina, the most throughout every high and low of his life. They'll do anything for him, and he'll do anything for them.

But in addition to those two, he's received unwavering support from his older cousin, Aaron Abram, as well.

Aaron, a 2011 Lew Wallace alum, who joined Hammond's coaching staff when Abram Jr. was a freshman, views his younger cousin more so as a "little brother." He remembers holding Abram Jr. as a baby, and the two of them have been nearly inseparable over the years.

"I was the first name that he actually said," Aaron said proudly. "We've been together since '03, since the minute he came out (of his mother's womb). Everyone knows how close we are. That's my road dog for sure."

Abram Jr. said he's learned a lot from Aaron about how to be a man of integrity and character.

And for what it's worth, Abram Jr. has also learned a lot from his older cousin about basketball — he just had to take his lumps first.