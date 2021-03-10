Fueled by late father, backed by cousin, Hammond's Reggie Abram Jr. is hungry for regional title

HAMMOND — Hammond senior Reggie Abram Jr. will never forget that day.
How could he?
"I was actually right there," Abram said. " ... It was one of those things where he would wake up and then go back to sleep. I didn't know what was happening, not until my mom called 911. My whole family came to our house and then they took him to (Methodist Hospital in Gary).
"That's when he died."
Reggie Abram Sr. died of a heart attack Feb. 21, 2009. He was 41.
Wednesday would have been his 54th birthday.
Abram Jr. said he was playing with his sister, Ryan, at their home in Merrillville when the phone rang and he handed it to his father. One of Abram Jr.'s cousins had called, asking to speak with his dad. But throughout that brief conversation, Abram Sr. seemed to float in and out of consciousness.
Hours later, he was gone.
At the time of Abram Sr.'s death, his only son, Abram Jr., was 6, just old enough to remember his dad, but not old enough to fully understand his passing — and in some ways he still doesn't.
"I just had to grow up quick," Abram Jr. said. "I just knew I had to be the man of the house and be very tough-minded. So, when things get hard, I just gotta push through it."
Abram Jr. admitted that there are days when he questions his father's death. Why did the man he's named after, the man he loved so deeply, have to die so unexpectedly, so arbitrarily?
But in his absence, Abram Jr., now 18, has turned those unanswered questions into unrelenting determination. When asked what his father would think of the young man he's become, Abram Jr. laughed.
"He would probably be bragging about me to all of his friends," Abram Jr. said.
During his high school days, Abram Sr., a 1985 West Side graduate, excelled in baseball and basketball. While his son never followed in his footsteps on the diamond, Abram Jr. has emerged as a standout player on the hardwood.
The 5-foot-9 point guard has helped Hammond post a 74-19 mark over the last four years.
Wildcats coach Larry Moore Jr. said that is not a coincidence.
"The circumstances of his life, he's always been the underdog," Moore said. " ... That's the mentality that he's taken on and it makes sense because that's his reality. It's not something that he's making up. He knows what he has to do to win and what he has to do to make things happen.
"Nobody has given him anything."
Brotherly love
In the years since his father's death, Abram Jr. said he's leaned on his sister and mother, Sabrina, the most throughout every high and low of his life. They'll do anything for him, and he'll do anything for them.
But in addition to those two, he's received unwavering support from his older cousin, Aaron Abram, as well.
Aaron, a 2011 Lew Wallace alum, who joined Hammond's coaching staff when Abram Jr. was a freshman, views his younger cousin more so as a "little brother." He remembers holding Abram Jr. as a baby, and the two of them have been nearly inseparable over the years.
"I was the first name that he actually said," Aaron said proudly. "We've been together since '03, since the minute he came out (of his mother's womb). Everyone knows how close we are. That's my road dog for sure."
Abram Jr. said he's learned a lot from Aaron about how to be a man of integrity and character.
And for what it's worth, Abram Jr. has also learned a lot from his older cousin about basketball — he just had to take his lumps first.
"He's always been tough on me, especially because I was little," Abram Jr. said. "Growing up, I used to play against him and all of my cousins like every day, and then every day they used to beat me up and I'd come in the house crying. I always went back out there, but then they'd just beat me up again. I used to try so hard to win and I couldn't.
"But now, they can't mess with me."
Aaron laughed as he reflected on the anger and frustration Abram Jr. had as he continuously tried and failed to be the victor as a youngster. However, he insists that it was all part of a bigger plan.
To help Abram Jr. reach his full potential, especially as an undersized player, he knew his younger cousin would have to be resilient.
Plus, he was simply following the orders of his late uncle.
"We used to push him down every time he picked up the ball," Aaron said, laughing. "Even with video games, I'll never forget when (NBA) 2K7 came out. Reggie had an Xbox and we were playing, and his pops was with us, and we were beating Reggie nonstop. But his dad was always like, 'Don't stop. Don't let up. Keep beating him because I don't want my son to be a sore loser, and I don't want him to be soft.'
"That always stuck with me."
Moore, who coached Aaron during AAU and has relied on Abram Jr. to be his floor general the last four years, said there is a different type of edge that the Abrams have.
An edge that can't be taught.
"They come from a tough family, and that's a great trait to have," Moore said. "Everybody doesn't have that in their DNA, and having Aaron here just brings it out of Reggie even more."
Leaving a legacy
Abram Jr. is a winner and one of the greatest winners in Hammond history.
"I couldn't win anything when I was little," Abram Jr. said. "I couldn't win in video games, basketball, football, baseball, whatever it was, card games — I just couldn't win. They wouldn't let me win.
"So once I started winning, I knew I couldn't let up."
Abram Jr., a four-year varsity starter, doesn't know what it feels like to have a season end without playoff hardware. The Wildcats, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A by the Associated Press, have won four straight Class 3A sectional titles and 17 consecutive games.
In Hammond's first two playoff victories, Abram Jr. was sidelined with a high left ankle sprain that he suffered in the Wildcats' regular-season finale at Valparaiso on Feb. 26. He plans to return Saturday when his team faces New Prairie in the second South Bend Washington Regional semifinal.
Hammond is seeking its first regional crown in 67 years. Last season, the Wildcats' opportunity to claim their 10th regional title in program history was wiped away due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Abram Jr. was heartbroken when the rest of the state tournament was canceled, but over the last year he's used that devastation as fuel.
"It just feels good to be back," Abram Jr. said. "We didn't get the chance last year to make a run, so this year has been really important to me, especially since this is the last year at Hammond High.
"We want to leave a legacy."
As he prepares for the final stretch of his high school career, the senior has turned to his older cousin for advice, just like he always has.
Everything Abram Jr. wishes to accomplish in basketball, whether it's in high school or beyond, Aaron has already done or come close.
The former Lew Wallace standout played alongside McDonald's All-American Branden Dawson and helped the Hornets finish as the Class 3A state runner-ups in 2010.
He then went on to star at Division II Oklahoma Baptist before reaching the professional level and competing in Mexico, France, Australia and Saudi Arabia across a four-year span.
When Aaron finished up his professional career in 2017, he returned to the Region and began training Abram Jr. Before long, Moore reached out to see if he'd be interested in coaching at Hammond, and Aaron jumped at the opportunity to teach the game to another generation of players, especially his younger cousin.
"It was a good move because he knows the game," Moore said. "He's been where we're trying to go as a team and earned the chance (after high school) to play at the highest level. ... He's helped a lot, and it's meant a lot to Reggie to have his older cousin around during this journey."
Abram Jr. is averaging 12.7 points, 3.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game this season, and he is also one of the Wildcats' top perimeter defenders.
The senior guard said he can't wait to be back in the lineup as Hammond tries to extend its special campaign, and as usual Aaron will be right there to guide him.
Both of them believe the Wildcats have what it takes to advance to semistate, but regardless of the outcome, Aaron said his younger cousin has already won — in life.
"I can't even put into words how proud I am of him," Aaron said. "I've seen him take his first steps, seen him walk. And I've seen the tragedies (he's faced) that could've made him make the wrong turn, but he still made the right turn. He found motivation in everything, even when it wasn't looking good, and he still does.
"Reggie is an extremely strong kid."
Abram Jr. said the pain he feels from his father's death won't ever go away, but he honors him every day by never taking a game, a moment or breath for granted.
Saturday's regional won't be any different.
"I'm not afraid (of anything). Well, maybe my mom," Abram Jr. said, laughing. "But I just know that anything I do, every time I play, my dad is with me.
"He's always with me."