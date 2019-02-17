21st Century head boys basketball coach Rodney Williams doesn’t hold any punches when describing the competition heading to Morgan Township to compete in Class 1A Sectional 49.
He argues there’s nothing quite like it in Indiana.
“Sectional 49 is going to be really tough this year,” Williams said. “You’ve got Kouts, Washington Township, Morgan Township — everyone’s playing really well. That might be the best sectional in the state.”
He’s got a point.
The IHSAA released the pairings for the 109th boys basketball state tournament Sunday. The seven teams in sectional 49 are a combined 78-60 overall.
Only two other Class 1A sectionals boast a lineup where teams are combined to be over .500 with second being the Indianapolis Lutheran sectional, which is 66-58, and third being Southwestern (Shelbyville) where the teams are 73-71.
Times No. 6 21st Century (15-6) has gotten out of the sectional each of the last three seasons but has fellow Times Top-10 and Porter County Conference powers No. 7 Kouts (18-3) and No. 10 Washington Township (14-6) to fend off.
Then toss in Morgan Township (12-6) and Westville (9-10) who sit third and tied for fourth, respectively in the PCC. LaCrosse (8-12) also is tied for fourth in the conference. Hammond Science & Technology (2-17) is the final member of the sectional.
LaCrosse plays Kouts in the quarterfinals, with the winner advancing to play Westville, in one half of the bracket. In the other half, Morgan Township plays 21st Century and Washington Township faces Hammond Science & Technology in the quarterfinals.
Williams’ Cougars head into the sectional as the favorites having already beaten Kouts (73-65 on Feb. 8), Morgan Township (100-61 on Jan. 26), Westville (79-62 on Feb. 1) and LaCrosse (85-46 on Dec. 11).
“I think you’ve got four teams that would like to think that they’d be able to win it and probably seven that think that they’d be able to do it,” Kouts head coach Kevin Duzan said. “I still think it goes through 21st Century. Maybe the gap has closed a little bit somewhat but until someone steps up and beats them, they’re going to be the favorite.”
Other sectional notes
• Class 4A Sectional 2 at Portage features what could be a sneaky good opening-round game between Times No. 1 Valparaiso (18-5) and Merrillville (11-11) with No. 3 Chesterton (16-5) holding down the top end of the bracket.
• No. 4 Munster — which rebounded from a three-game losing streak with a Northwest Crossroads Conference win against Andrean on Friday to claim the conference championship — gets Lake Central (10-11) in the opening round in Class 4A Sectional 1 at Crown Point. The host Bulldogs (11-8) are the only other team with a winning record in the bracket.
• No. 2 Griffith (17-4) versus on-the-bubble Hammond (14-5) appears to be the strongest opening-round matchup in Class 3A Sectional 17 at Gavit. West Side (13-7) looms on the other side of the bracket and has an opening-round bye.
• Four teams are within two games of a .500 record in the Class 2A Sectional 33 at Lake Station. No. 5 Andrean (13-8) gets a tough opening-round matchup against Bishop Noll (11-9) with the winner advancing to take on Lake Station (15-6), which has a bye. Bowman Academy (10-10) highlights the other end of the bracket