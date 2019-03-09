BOURBON — There was no hiding the disappointment in the faces of the 21st Century Cougars as they walked out of the locker room following a 65-57 loss to Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian in the Class 1A regional semifinal at Triton High School.
This was a repeat blow.
State No. 1 Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian proved to be too much during closing time for No. 3 21st Century to handle. The Braves have ended the Cougars’ season in back-to-back seasons in regional competition.
“I’m very proud,” junior Triyonte Lomax said barely over a whisper, “but we’re trying to get to state. We didn’t.”
21st Century (19-7) isn’t going anywhere, head coach Rodney Williams said, but neither is Blackhawk Christian (25-2). The reality is that the two schools that have consistently ranked among the best in the state in recent seasons are destined to take one another out come regionals.
Standout junior guard Johnell Davis and the eight other juniors on the Cougar roster are particularly tired of coming up on the short end of the matchup like they have twice in a row.
“He’s going to use this all summer,” Williams said. “As a matter of fact, they all are. That (junior) class has a lot of heart and they want to win. From top to bottom, that’s the best class we’ve ever had, and they already told me next year we’re going to come back and it’ll be a different story.”
Williams’s juniors accounted for 46 of 21st Century’s 57 points Saturday. Davis led all scorers with 27, slightly above his average for the season, while Lomax chipped in 14.
The Cougars began the game on a 7-0 run but fell behind the Braves last in the first quarter. 21st Century took a lead late in the third quarter that slipped away quickly and couldn’t close in down the final stretch.
Blackhawk Christian senior guard Frank Davidson and sophomore Caleb Furst burned 21st Century for 21 and 20 points, respectively, and managed to close the game out when it mattered most. The Cougars shot just 34.4 percent from the field to the Braves’ 48.1 percent mark.
“They executed their game plan pretty well,” Williams said. “We just had a couple of hiccups. In hindsight, you wish there were a couple loose balls you could have gotten or free throws you would have made but they played their hearts out.”
Davis and Lomax will lead their nine-man class Williams speaks so highly of into an offseason of training with the intent of coming back to win a fifth straight sectional knowing Blackhawk Christian will likely still be there waiting for them in regionals.
Williams took time to grandstand for spots on the Indiana junior all-star team for both Davis and Lomax, who he said are as good as anyone in the country in their grade. He expects them to take charge of the roster again as seniors and push for that state championship the Cougars want so badly before graduation.
“You just have to come back and work harder,” Davis said. “That’s all you can do.”