Davis, Wireman duel as No. 4 21st Century takes down No. 9 Kouts

KOUTS — Midway through the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s Class A showdown between Times No. 4 21st Century and No. 9 Kouts, Mustangs junior Cole Wireman crossed over and went to the basket for a dazzling layup.
His acrobatic layup brought out approving cheers from Kouts’ fans, but Cougars senior Johnell Davis came back with a difficult reverse layup of his own to quiet the home crowd and rev up 21st Century’s supporters. Both teams’ stars dueled back and forth and proved that they are among the top players in the Region, but it was Davis and the Cougars who were able to pull away for a 93-78 win.
“I have a lot of respect for (Wireman),” Davis said. “We’ve been playing against him since he was a freshman. When I first watched I didn’t really know him like that. But now I see he’s a good player.”
Davis finished with a game-high 38 points and shot 14 of 24 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. Wireman held pace with a team-high 33 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the floor and drained 16 of 19 attempts at the charity stripe.
“That’s usually when he plays his best, when he knows that there’s another guy on the floor,” Kouts coach Kevin Duzan said. “He can score the basketball, he can defend and he handles it. Just like Johnell for 21st, he’s the guy for them, and Cole didn’t let us down either. He did his share, we just gotta have some more guys to get another basket here or a stop there.”
Kouts (17-2) opened the game on a 9-3 run, capped off by a two-handed dunk from junior forward Parker Kneifel. However, Davis took over to help 21st Century (18-3) get back in the game and take the lead. The Florida Atlantic commit scored 13 points in the first quarter and drilled a deep 3-pointer from the right wing just before halftime.
Throughout the game, there were a handful of sequences when Davis looked unstoppable. But he wasn’t the only player to have a big night for the Cougars. Demondrick Velez, who is the Cougars’ fourth leading scorer, notched a season-high 18 points, which included several put-back layups.
The senior forward said he prides himself on always being a level-handed player for his team. He anticipated that playing Kouts would be intense, and it was evident that he enjoyed going toe-to-toe with another top tier Class A program.
“I know every night I might score two points, 10 points or 20 points,” Velez said. “But what I make sure to do 100% is be the emotional leader, and I love a chippy game. I don’t get tired, and I don’t shy away.”
The marquee matchup was originally scheduled for Jan. 28, but it was rescheduled for Tuesday because Kouts came down with the flu. 21st Century coach Rodney Williams said his players were eager to final take on the Mustangs because both teams could meet again during the postseason.
“This is a team that we expect to see again, and more than likely we will.” Williams said. “We wanted to play them, and we had to play them here. So, I thought it would be a good tune up for sectionals.”