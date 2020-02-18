Davis, Wireman duel as No. 4 21st Century takes down No. 9 Kouts

KOUTS — Midway through the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s Class A showdown between Times No. 4 21st Century and No. 9 Kouts, Mustangs junior Cole Wireman crossed over and went to the basket for a dazzling layup.

His acrobatic layup brought out approving cheers from Kouts’ fans, but Cougars senior Johnell Davis came back with a difficult reverse layup of his own to quiet the home crowd and rev up 21st Century’s supporters. Both teams’ stars dueled back and forth and proved that they are among the top players in the Region, but it was Davis and the Cougars who were able to pull away for a 93-78 win.

“I have a lot of respect for (Wireman),” Davis said. “We’ve been playing against him since he was a freshman. When I first watched I didn’t really know him like that. But now I see he’s a good player.”

Davis finished with a game-high 38 points and shot 14 of 24 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. Wireman held pace with a team-high 33 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the floor and drained 16 of 19 attempts at the charity stripe.