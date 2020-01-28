You are the owner of this article.
Kouts, 21st Century game rescheduled due to Mustangs’ flu outbreak
BOYS BASKETBALL

Kouts, 21st Century game rescheduled due to Mustangs’ flu outbreak

The Class A showdown between Times No. 2 21st Century and No. 10 Kouts that was slated for Tuesday has been rescheduled for Feb. 18.

Several players on the Mustangs’ varsity squad are out with the flu, and Kouts coach Kevin Duzan and athletic director Daryle Keller confirmed that the Cougars would have to play almost an entire junior varsity team if both programs tried to go through with the game.

“We have 4 of 5 starters sick/not in school,” Duzan wrote in a text message to The Times. “Would be pointless to play tonight. They would be facing our JV and would get nothing out of it. We (still) need to play them as our sectional goes through them.”

Kouts won its second straight Porter County Conference Tournament championship and 12th PCC tourney title in school history Saturday to uphold its undefeated record.

21st Century coach Rodney Williams said his players were thrilled to play the Mustangs, especially after hearing about their opponent’s dramatic victory over Washington Twp. But he understands why the contest had to be rescheduled and said he appreciates Kouts for sending him an email early Tuesday morning with the change of plans.

“To have this happen on gameday, that’s very disappointing,” Williams said. “The boys had their game faces on this morning. They said, ‘Well, why can’t we play them? Everybody is not sick.’ And I told them, ‘Well, almost everybody is sick, and I don’t want to go out to Kouts and get sick, and I don’t want you to get sick.’”

Keller is in his first year as the Kouts athletic director but has worked on the prep sports scene in the Region for several years.

“I remember one situation when there was a lot of flu's going around to one point that some games got canceled, but that was many years ago,” Keller said. “Other than that, this is kind of a weird situation.”

Check back with nwi.com as this story develops.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

