Kouts, 21st Century game rescheduled due to Mustangs’ flu outbreak

The Class A showdown between Times No. 2 21st Century and No. 10 Kouts that was slated for Tuesday has been rescheduled for Feb. 18.

Several players on the Mustangs’ varsity squad are out with the flu, and Kouts coach Kevin Duzan and athletic director Daryle Keller confirmed that the Cougars would have to play almost an entire junior varsity team if both programs tried to go through with the game.

“We have 4 of 5 starters sick/not in school,” Duzan wrote in a text message to The Times. “Would be pointless to play tonight. They would be facing our JV and would get nothing out of it. We (still) need to play them as our sectional goes through them.”

Kouts won its second straight Porter County Conference Tournament championship and 12th PCC tourney title in school history Saturday to uphold its undefeated record.

