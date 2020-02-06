No. 4 21st Century comes back to down No. 5 West Side

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

No. 5 West Side (10-5) held a 34-27 lead at halftime, but 21st Century used a full-court press to claw its way back into the game. Heading into the fourth quarter, West Side still had a three-point edge. However, it didn’t last long. 21st Century went on a 6-0 run to open the period, forcing West Side coach Chris Buggs to call a timeout, and 21st Century was able to hold on for its 10th straight win.

Senior forward Demondrick Velez capped off the victory with a highlight-reel rejection in the fourth. Clinging to a four-point lead, West Side junior guard Paris Roberson had chance to make it a one-possession game after coming up with a late-game steal. As he dribbled down the court for a layup, Velez chased him down and blocked the attempt off the backboard. Davis came away with the loose ball, and nailed two more throws to help 21st Century (16-2) come away with the unofficial city championship.

“I just feel like when we do have that great rivalry game, the camaraderie is better for us as a city,” said Velez, who had seven points. “So, really it’s just about bringing the city together. It’s good for the fans, and it’s good for both teams. But ultimately, you gotta go out there and get the win.”