No. 4 21st Century comes back to down No. 5 West Side

GARY — Johnell Davis was visibly irritated throughout the first half Thursday night.
21st Century’s star senior guard missed a few open shots, coughed up a handful of turnovers and just couldn’t find an offensive rhythm against West Side. Davis even switched shoes to somehow give himself a spark.
However, the real change came when he emerged from the locker room after halftime.
“I took a deep breath and calmed down,” said Davis, who finished with 30 points. “I was frustrated, but in the second half, I just told myself I’m going to be a better leader and lead my team. On defense (to start the third quarter), I came in and got a block and two steals back-to-back.”
The senior’s focus on defense helped jump start him and his teammates, who used a come-from-behind effort to help Times No. 4 21st Century earn a hard fought 66-60 road victory. Davis only shot 7 of 21 from the field but scored 23 points in the second half and made 13 of 14 at the free-throw line.
21st Century coach Rodney Williams thought Davis settled for too many long jump shots in the first half. Once the Florida Atlantic University signee decided to take the ball to the basket, it was clear that West Side had a hard time keeping him in check.
“We needed something in the paint,” Williams said. “That alone and our defense turned the game.”
No. 5 West Side (10-5) held a 34-27 lead at halftime, but 21st Century used a full-court press to claw its way back into the game. Heading into the fourth quarter, West Side still had a three-point edge. However, it didn’t last long. 21st Century went on a 6-0 run to open the period, forcing West Side coach Chris Buggs to call a timeout, and 21st Century was able to hold on for its 10th straight win.
Senior forward Demondrick Velez capped off the victory with a highlight-reel rejection in the fourth. Clinging to a four-point lead, West Side junior guard Paris Roberson had chance to make it a one-possession game after coming up with a late-game steal. As he dribbled down the court for a layup, Velez chased him down and blocked the attempt off the backboard. Davis came away with the loose ball, and nailed two more throws to help 21st Century (16-2) come away with the unofficial city championship.
“I just feel like when we do have that great rivalry game, the camaraderie is better for us as a city,” said Velez, who had seven points. “So, really it’s just about bringing the city together. It’s good for the fans, and it’s good for both teams. But ultimately, you gotta go out there and get the win.”
Junior Mason Nicholson was the main catalyst for West Side, which had its four game-winning streak snapped. The 6-foot-9 forward totaled 15 points and 16 rebounds, and Buggs believes he is making strides in the right direction.
“Mason has really grown over the season,” Buggs said. “Due to the injury to Jalen (Washington), he’s been forced to play a lot more minutes than we thought he was going to play. But he’s really worked hard and stepped up, and I think he really helps us a team.”
Nicholson and the rest of West Side’s squad were clearly disappointed with the narrow loss Thursday. Buggs said his team is still trying to find its identity as the postseason creeps closer.
“This game helps us grow,” Buggs said. “It’s like a crossroads for us. We felt good about the game early, but when they turned up the pressure, some of our guys who are kind of new weren’t ready to meet that challenge.”