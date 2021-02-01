Following ejection, Nick Moore out as Lighthouse boys basketball coach

"I cannot forget the educators who had those scholars' best interest (in mind)," Moore continued. "Thank you for putting up with my bugging day and night to push these student-athletes to be the best they can be on and off the court."
Tolliver also shared a heartfelt message via Facebook on Monday, thanking Moore for his dedication to Lighthouse.
"I always preach to my students and athletes that one moment doesn't define you nor does it tell the whole story," Tolliver wrote. "Nick Moore, I'm glad that I was able to give you an opportunity that you made the most of, and I'm glad to call you my brother."
Lighthouse's Justin Cook is guarded by Bowman's Tarik Booker as Lighthouse played Bowman on Tuesday.
Lighthouse's Trayvon Byrd is fouled by Bowman's Cleveland Neal as Lighthouse meets Bowman Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Thea Bowman Academy in Gary. Boys basketball - Lighthouse vs. Bowman Tuesday 12/4/2018 Gary IN
Bowman's Cleveland Neal grabs a rebound over Lighthouse's Markell Smith as Lighthouse meets Bowman Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Thea Bowman Academy in Gary. Boys basketball - Lighthouse vs. Bowman Tuesday 12/4/2018 Gary IN
Bowman's Jaquez Williams and Lighthouse's Justin Cook scramble for a loose ball as Lighthouse meets Bowman Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Thea Bowman Academy in Gary. Boys basketball - Lighthouse vs. Bowman Tuesday 12/4/2018 Gary IN
Lighthouse's Markell Smith guards Bowman's Tarik Booker as Lighthouse meets Bowman Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Thea Bowman Academy in Gary. Boys basketball - Lighthouse vs. Bowman Tuesday 12/4/2018 Gary IN
Bowman's Tarik Booker hits two despite harassment from Lighthouse's Timothy Mays as Lighthouse meets Bowman Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Thea Bowman Academy in Gary. Boys basketball - Lighthouse vs. Bowman Tuesday 12/4/2018 Gary IN
Bowman's Cleveland Neal and Lighthouse's Jordan Higgins chase down the ball as Lighthouse meets Bowman Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Thea Bowman Academy in Gary. Boys basketball - Lighthouse vs. Bowman Tuesday 12/4/2018 Gary IN
Bowman's Amari Sherrod and Lighthouse's Trayvon Byrd fight for possession of the ball as Lighthouse meets Bowman Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Thea Bowman Academy in Gary. Boys basketball - Lighthouse vs. Bowman Tuesday 12/4/2018 Gary IN
Lighthouse's Trayvon Byrd, right, tries to stop Bowman's Koron Davis as Lighthouse meets Bowman Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Thea Bowman Academy in Gary. Boys basketball - Lighthouse vs. Bowman Tuesday 12/4/2018 Gary IN
Lighthouse's Trayvon Byrd tries to stop Bowman's Jaquez Williams as Lighthouse meets Bowman Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Thea Bowman Academy in Gary. Boys basketball - Lighthouse vs. Bowman Tuesday 12/4/2018 Gary IN
Lighthouse's Devarius Stewart tries to get past Bowman's Koron Davis as Lighthouse meets Bowman Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Thea Bowman Academy in Gary. Boys basketball - Lighthouse vs. Bowman Tuesday 12/4/2018 Gary IN
Surrounded by former players, Thea Bowman principal Keith Bradford reads a proclamation naming the gym for Marvin Rea during a ceremony before the Lighthouse - Bowman game Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Thea Bowman Academy in Gary. Rea gym Tuesday 12/4/2018 Gary IN
A framed Thea Bowman sweater is presented to the family of Marvin Rea during a ceremony before the Lighthouse-Bowman game Tuesday at Thea Bowman Academy in Gary.
Surrounded by former players, Thea Bowman principal Keith Bradford reads a proclamation naming the gym for Marvin Rea during a ceremony before the Lighthouse - Bowman game Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Thea Bowman Academy in Gary. Rea gym Tuesday 12/4/2018 Gary IN
Kim Rea, wife of Marvin Rea, takes a photo of players theat Marvin Rea has coached during a ceremony before the Lighthouse - Bowman game Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Thea Bowman Academy in Gary. Rea gym Tuesday 12/4/2018 Gary IN
