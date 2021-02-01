 Skip to main content
Following ejection, Nick Moore out as Lighthouse boys basketball coach
BOYS BASKETBALL

Following ejection, Nick Moore out as Lighthouse boys basketball coach

Nick Moore -- Lighthouse

Lighthouse coach Nick Moore was ejected in a game at his alma mater, Bowman, on Friday during the inaugural Steel City Showcase.

GARY — Nick Moore is out as the Lighthouse boys basketball coach after throwing a chair and a basketball during a game Friday at Bowman, his alma mater, and in the gym named after his late stepfather.

Lighthouse was playing Bowman in the second game of the inaugural Steel City Showcase.

In the fourth quarter, Moore disagreed with a call by one of the officials and was ejected after he threw a chair and an extra basketball on the court while expressing his displeasure.

Ejection of Lighthouse coach Nick Moore at his alma mater overshadows inaugural Steel City Showcase

Bowman ultimately pulled out a 91-90 victory.

On Saturday, Moore told The Times, "I feel like I could've handled things in a better manner."

He finishes his two-plus seasons at Lighthouse with a 20-38 record and a 2-2 showing in the playoffs.

Moore announced that he had been let go via Facebook on Monday.

"I would like to thank Myles Tolliver for giving me my first crack at being a high school coach. I will forever be thankful for that opportunity," Moore wrote. "I have been relieved of my duties by (Lighthouse College Preparatory Academy) as boys (basketball) coach, but would also like to thank the parents and players for letting me lead them day in and day out. It was a pleasure and great ride."

Tolliver is the former Lighthouse athletic director who hired Moore.

The IHSAA has been investigating Moore's ejection and did not respond to The Times' request for comment Monday.

Chrishawn Christmas, West Side use 24-0 run to rout 21st Century in inaugural Steel City Showcase

Moore was a senior on Bowman's Class A state championship team in 2010. During that memorable run, his late stepfather, Marvin Rea Sr., was the team's head coach.

BOYS BASKETBALL: Bowman Academy dedicates gym to Marvin Rea, takes down Lighthouse

Rea died in a car accident in 2017, and Bowman renamed its gym after him in 2018.

Moore went 1-3 while coaching in games against his alma mater.

"I cannot forget the educators who had those scholars' best interest (in mind)," Moore continued. "Thank you for putting up with my bugging day and night to push these student-athletes to be the best they can be on and off the court."

'I want to continue Marvin's legacy.' Lighthouse hires Nick Moore as new boys basketball coach.
Region basketball coach Marvin Rea taught players to be 'victorious in the game of life'
Lighthouse players turn tragedy into inspiration in convincing victory

Tolliver also shared a heartfelt message via Facebook on Monday, thanking Moore for his dedication to Lighthouse.

"I always preach to my students and athletes that one moment doesn't define you nor does it tell the whole story," Tolliver wrote. "Nick Moore, I'm glad that I was able to give you an opportunity that you made the most of, and I'm glad to call you my brother."

Gallery: Boys basketball - Lighthouse vs. Bowman 2018

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

