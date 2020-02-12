You are the owner of this article.
Girls basketball notes: Barnes leads Lighthouse to fourth sectional title
Girls basketball | Notes

Girls basketball notes: Barnes leads Lighthouse to fourth sectional title

Trinity Barnes -- Lighthouse

Sophomore guard Trinity Barnes scored a game-high 24 points against Calumet on Saturday to helped the Lions come away with their fourth sectional title.

 Provided

Lighthouse coach Tim Mays understands that his team is young, and his players’ inexperience was evident on Feb. 8 in the Class 3A Calumet Sectional championship against the host Warriors.

The Lions held double-digit leads a couple of times throughout the title game, but a late rally by Calumet allowed the hosts to climb back into the game with a chance to earn its first sectional crown since 2008.

However, the Warriors' comeback was just a little too late. Lighthouse was able to hold on for a 52-51 win and earn its fourth sectional championship and first in three seasons.

“They stayed poised,” Mays said. “Although we missed some free throws that would’ve given us a bigger cushion, we still didn’t get too rattled. I like the way that even at a young age, they didn’t let the moment rattle them.”

Trinity Barnes, who transferred from West Side over the summer, led the Lions with a game-high 24 points. The sophomore guard is averaging a team-high 21.3 points, 2.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 5.3 steals per game, and Mays believes she has been a great addition to his program.

Since she is one of the top scorers in the Region, Mays said opposing teams scout Barnes heavily, which has opened things up for her teammates. The sophomore has had three 30-point games this year, but she isn’t the only Lions player who has had some big offensive outings.

“A lot of schools already know about Trinity, but now they’re more aware of Prentciss Gates and Iatia Poston,” Mays said. “They’ve always been good players, but now with a solid third option that draws a lot of attention, it kind of helps them get their baskets a lot easier.”

Gates scored 17 points against the Warriors and is averaging 18.3 points, 3.0 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 4.2 steals per game throughout her junior campaign. Poston has notched seven double-doubles during her sophomore season and is averaging 9.5 points, a team-high 10.5 rebounds plus 4.1 assists and 5.4 steals per game.

Lighthouse (16-7) will need a strong performance from its entire team if it hopes to upset Knox on Saturday in the Jimtown Regional semifinals. The Redskins have won three consecutive sectional championships and are 24-1 on the season.

“We do have some solid guards,” Mays said. “So, if we take care of the ball, play tough and limit our turnovers, I think we’ll give ourselves a shot to win the game.”

Depth sustains Morgan Twp.

Morgan Twp. coach Rick Budka has been impressed with the depth of his squad all season. That depth will be put to the test this weekend as junior Sydney Good is questionable with a foot injury that she suffered in a sectional title win over Kouts on Feb. 8.

Good averages 7.7 points and 1.5 steals per game for the Cherokees. Budka has shuffled his lineup throughout the season and is optimistic that he has enough firepower to take on Fort Wayne Blackhawk in the Class A Caston Regional semifinals on Saturday morning.

PCC girls basketball tournament semifinal: Morgan Township vs. Kouts (gbk notes)

Morgan Township's Sydney Good, center left, works against Kouts' Lauryn Koedyker in the Porter County Conference Tournament. The junior sustained a foot injury in the Cherokees' sectional championship victory against the Fillies on Feb. 8.

"We're eight or nine deep and our depth has been a bigger key to our success than just our starting lineup," Budka said. "I make sure the girls know that I'm not as concerned with who starts the game than I am with who is closing the game out. By having one player go down, having the depth and the rotations that we have will be helpful for us."

Budka has spent hours watching tape on the Braves in anticipation of Saturday's contest. The Cherokees won their first sectional since 2014 and are aiming for their second regional title in school history and first since 1998.

"It's 70 percent the players and 30 percent coaching," Budka said when asked about playing an unfamiliar opponent. "(Blackhawk) is a team that runs the same style we've seen in four or five conference opponents. We're very familiar with what their concepts will be."

SC having twice the fun

South Central earned a special distinction on Feb. 8 when the Satellites knocked off North Judson in the Class 2A Hebron Sectional final.

The win gave the Satellites back-to-back sectional titles for the first time in school history and marked the first Class 2A sectional title after South Central moved up a class in the offseason.

PCC girls basketball tournament semifinal: South Central vs. LaCrosse (gbk notes)

South Central senior Amber Wolf, center, fires up her team in the pregame huddle on during the Porter County Conference Tournament semifinals. The Satellites defeated North Judson on Feb. 8 to claim their second straight sectional crown.

Now, the Satellites will face the task of taking on Adams Central in the Winamac Regional semifinals on Saturday, with the winner of Andrean and Bremen waiting in the title game.

"It's the next step for us as a program," South Central coach Wes Bucher said. "We've been here before. The majority of our girls, whether it is with us, or softball or volleyball, they've been on the regional stage before."

LaPorte prepares for rematch

After downing their sectional hosts, Munster and LaPorte will meet for the second time this season in the Class 4A LaPorte Regional semifinals.

The Mustangs stunned Lake Central and earned a 46-44 win thanks to junior forward Holly Kaim's game-winning layup, while the Slicers downed Michigan City 51-38 behind junior forward Ryin Ott's team-high 21 points.

In their first matchup on Nov. 9, Munster defeated LaPorte 57-52. The Slicers' leading scorer, senior guard Nyla Asad, was held to a season-low three points. She has bounced back by averaging 16.8 points per game, which includes 30-point performances against Elkhart Memorial and Fort Wayne South.

Viking Holiday Tournament: Valparaiso vs. LaPorte (gbk notes)

LaPorte's Nyla Asad motions for her teammates to move during the Viking Holiday Tournament final. The senior is averaging a team-high 16.8 points per game.

Senior guard Sara Zabrecky paces the Mustangs with a team-high 17.7 points per game.

Top 10

Times sports reporter James Boyd ranks the Region's top girls basketball teams, with previous rankings in parentheses and team records heading into Saturday's regional games.

1. Crown Point (1);26-0

2. Portage (2);20-6

3. Munster (5);22-5

4. Chesterton (3);18-6

5. LaPorte (8);18-7

6. Lake Central (7);16-11

7. Merrillville (6);16-10

8. Valparaiso (4);14-10

9. Morgan Twp. (9);22-3

10. Andrean (NR);15-12

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

