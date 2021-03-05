 Skip to main content
Undefeated since viral incident, Lighthouse rallies together under interim coach Kendall Nichols
BOYS BASKETBALL

Undefeated since viral incident, Lighthouse rallies together under interim coach Kendall Nichols

Shamar Mays, Kendall Nichols, Davarius Stewart -- Lighthouse

Lighthouse, led by, from left, junior guard Shamar Mays, interim coach Kendall Nichols and junior guard Davarius Stewart, ended the regular season on a three-game winning streak.

 James Boyd, The Times

GARY — Kendall Nichols wants those outside of Lighthouse's program to understand one thing: The Lions aren't defined by one viral moment.

"That incident, we've moved on from it," Nichols said. "We don't even speak about it."

The incident Nichols is referring to is when former Lighthouse coach Nick Moore threw a chair on the court during a game against Bowman, his alma mater, on Jan. 29, which eventually led to him being fired.

Nichols, who was brought on as an assistant during the 2017-18 season, has stepped in as the Lions' interim coach. The 1995 Roosevelt graduate shares a close relationship with Moore, and even though his "brother" can't be on the sidelines with him, Nichols has vowed to do everything he can to steer the team in the right direction.

So far, so good.

Lighthouse snapped a four-game losing streak in Nichols' first game at the helm, defeating Gavit 93-53 at home Feb. 17. The Lions then followed up that lopsided victory with a 73-63 home win over Bishop Noll on Feb. 23 and an 87-76 victory at EC Central on Feb. 24 to close out the regular season on a three-game winning streak.

"We just want to prove to everybody that doubted us and judged us that we really mean business," Nichols said. "We really mean business, and we're really who we are — Lions."

Ejection of Lighthouse coach Nick Moore at his alma mater overshadows inaugural Steel City Showcase

The two Lions that Nichols has leaned on the most since taking over are Davarius Stewart and Shamar Mays. The junior guards are the team's undisputed leaders, and the proof is in their production.

Stewart, Lighthouse's floor general, is averaging 17.6 points per game during his team's three-game winning streak, and Mays is averaging 22.7 points per game throughout that stretch.

"On and off the court, I just feel like we've really bonded," Stewart said. "We're moving the ball and playing as a team, and I just try to get everyone involved."

Stewart and Mays are proud of how their team rallied together at the end of the regular season, but they aren't satisfied.

The Lions haven't played in a sectional final since the 2016-17 campaign, which was Marvin Rea Sr.'s last full season as the program's head coach. Rea, Moore's stepdad, died in a car accident in December 2017.

Since then, Lighthouse has gone 2-3 in the playoffs, but a favorable sectional draw has gifted the program a golden opportunity. The Lions will face Calumet in a Class 3A sectional semifinal at the Hammond Civic Center on Friday, and a victory would put them in position to go after their first sectional title in program history Saturday.

Earlier this season, Lighthouse narrowly lost to Calumet 67-66 in the Valparaiso Classic on Dec. 30.

"We just have to be unselfish, and everybody has to play their role," Mays said. "We're going to try to finish this out as best we can."

Nichols is confident in his team, calling Mays and Stewart one of the best backcourts in the state. And while others may not agree, Nichols doesn't care.

More than anything, he just wants his players to know someone believes in them, and that this isn't a lost season.

There's still more work to do.

"Win, lose or draw, all I ask is that they give effort. You gotta give that effort," Nichols said. "They see how hyped I get when I'm coaching, and I expect them to get just as hyped.

"If they keep playing hard, anything is possible."

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times.

