Undefeated since viral incident, Lighthouse rallies together under interim coach Kendall Nichols

So far, so good.

Lighthouse snapped a four-game losing streak in Nichols' first game at the helm, defeating Gavit 93-53 at home Feb. 17. The Lions then followed up that lopsided victory with a 73-63 home win over Bishop Noll on Feb. 23 and an 87-76 victory at EC Central on Feb. 24 to close out the regular season on a three-game winning streak.

"We just want to prove to everybody that doubted us and judged us that we really mean business," Nichols said. "We really mean business, and we're really who we are — Lions."

The two Lions that Nichols has leaned on the most since taking over are Davarius Stewart and Shamar Mays. The junior guards are the team's undisputed leaders, and the proof is in their production.

Stewart, Lighthouse's floor general, is averaging 17.6 points per game during his team's three-game winning streak, and Mays is averaging 22.7 points per game throughout that stretch.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"On and off the court, I just feel like we've really bonded," Stewart said. "We're moving the ball and playing as a team, and I just try to get everyone involved."

Stewart and Mays are proud of how their team rallied together at the end of the regular season, but they aren't satisfied.