UPDATE: Nick Moore out as Lighthouse coach; IHSAA places program on probation

"I would like to thank Myles Tolliver for giving me my first crack at being a high school coach. I will forever be thankful for that opportunity," Moore wrote. "I have been relieved of my duties by (Lighthouse College Preparatory Academy) as boys (basketball) coach, but would also like to thank the parents and players for letting me lead them day in and day out. It was a pleasure and great ride."

Tolliver is the former Lighthouse athletic director who hired Moore.

The IHSAA has been investigating Moore's ejection and announced Tuesday in a press release that the Lighthouse boys basketball program has been placed on probation for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. However, this probation "will not affect the remainder of the school’s regular season or its participation in the state tournament."

The release condemned the actions of Moore, Lighthouse athletic director Lawrence Sandlin and Lighthouse assistant boys basketball coach Kevan Ford. In addition to Moore, Sandlin was ejected near the end of the third quarter of Lighthouse's game against Bowman after a spat with the officials, while Ford also threw a chair on the court shortly after the game concluded.