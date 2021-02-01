UPDATE: Nick Moore out as Lighthouse coach; IHSAA places program on probation

GARY — Nick Moore is out as the Lighthouse boys basketball coach after throwing a chair and a basketball during a game Friday at Bowman, his alma mater, and in the gym named after his late stepfather.
Lighthouse was playing Bowman in the second game of the inaugural Steel City Showcase.
In the fourth quarter, Moore disagreed with a traveling call by one of the officials and proceeded to throw a chair and an extra basketball on the court while expressing his displeasure.
He was ejected, and Bowman ultimately pulled out a 91-90 victory.
On Saturday, Moore told The Times, "I feel like I could've handled things in a better manner."
He finishes his two-plus seasons at Lighthouse with a 20-38 record and a 2-2 showing in the playoffs.
Moore announced that he had been let go via Facebook on Monday evening.
"I would like to thank Myles Tolliver for giving me my first crack at being a high school coach. I will forever be thankful for that opportunity," Moore wrote. "I have been relieved of my duties by (Lighthouse College Preparatory Academy) as boys (basketball) coach, but would also like to thank the parents and players for letting me lead them day in and day out. It was a pleasure and great ride."
Tolliver is the former Lighthouse athletic director who hired Moore.
The IHSAA has been investigating Moore's ejection and announced Tuesday in a press release that the Lighthouse boys basketball program has been placed on probation for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. However, this probation "will not affect the remainder of the school’s regular season or its participation in the state tournament."
The release condemned the actions of Moore, Lighthouse athletic director Lawrence Sandlin and Lighthouse assistant boys basketball coach Kevan Ford. In addition to Moore, Sandlin was ejected near the end of the third quarter of Lighthouse's game against Bowman after a spat with the officials, while Ford also threw a chair on the court shortly after the game concluded.
“There is simply no place in education-based athletics for this type of poor behavior," IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig said. "This adult behavior will not be tolerated. I commend the Lighthouse CPA administration on their swift action in dealing with the situation and expect a positive change in the expectations and standards moving forward."
Sandlin did not respond to The Times' request for comment.
The release stated that Sandlin has been suspended from Lighthouse's "next varsity contest and all other interschool contests at any level in the interim," in accordance with the IHSAA bylaws.
Lighthouse's next game is scheduled for Saturday at home against Fort Wayne North.
Additionally, the release stated that Moore and Ford have already been "disciplined" by Lighthouse College Preparatory Academy, although Ford's status at the school remains unclear.
Lighthouse College Preparatory Academy principal Akima Anderson was out of the office Tuesday, according to the school's front office and an automated reply set up via her email.
The players from Lighthouse and Bowman were complimented by the IHSAA for not escalating the situation.
"The IHSAA also applauds the student-athletes involved in the game for not adversely reacting to the egregious display of poor sportsmanship and behavior by adults," the release stated. "Their response to this unacceptable adult behavior falls in line with our expectations of student-athletes."
Moore and Ford were seniors on Bowman's Class A state championship team in 2010. During that memorable run, Moore's late stepfather, Marvin Rea Sr., was the team's head coach.
Rea died in a car accident in 2017, and Bowman renamed its gym after him in 2018.
Moore went 1-3 while coaching in games against his alma mater.
"I cannot forget the educators who had those scholars' best interest (in mind)," Moore said. "Thank you for putting up with my bugging day and night to push these student-athletes to be the best they can be on and off the court."
Tolliver also shared a heartfelt message via Facebook on Monday, thanking Moore for his dedication to Lighthouse.
"I always preach to my students and athletes that one moment doesn't define you nor does it tell the whole story," Tolliver wrote. "Nick Moore, I'm glad that I was able to give you an opportunity that you made the most of, and I'm glad to call you my brother."