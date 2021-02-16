Edgar Decker to be last to wear Gavit singlet at state

So, he added bulk over the offseason and now sits just at the 285 mark. He’s as big as anyone he sees on the mat. The added strength combined with a natural aggression to make Decker a state qualifier a year after losing in the first round at the regional.

He competes hard with everything from spikeball — a favorite between-rounds pastime for wrestlers — to frisbee to just being the first out of the locker room.

“Whatever it is, he wants to be first or be on the winning team,” Sojka said. “That’s him. He’s a competitor and you see it on the mat.”

Decker remains a good athlete for a 285, even with the added weight. He’s 6 foot 2 and moves better than most opponents. It helped earn him two pins against semistate qualifiers Saturday.

“You should watch him play spikeball. He’s diving all over the place. It’s crazy,” Sojka said.

Gavit’s advanced a wrestler to state each of the last two seasons. The program will close at one of its historical high points. If all goes as planned, every returning wrestler will matriculate at Morton next year. Sojka will teach there and plans to apply for the wrestling job. All Hammond schools coaching positions will open this summer.