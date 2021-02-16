Edgar Decker to be last to wear Gavit singlet at state

Edgar Decker will be the last person to ever wear a Gavit singlet.
It’s a fact the sophomore hasn’t really thought about, he says. The school will close after this semester when Hammond schools consolidate. Decker was the lone state qualifier from any of the city’s schools, finishing second in the heavyweight division at the EC Central semistate.
“I want Gavit to end on a good note. I’m going to everything I can to have it end on a good note,” Decker said. “We’re just trying to live in the present, do as much as we can and look as good as possible (going out).”
The Gladiators have talked about 2021 being the program’s swan song this season but didn’t dwell on it. Coach Chris Sojka said the focus was on preparing a young Gavit roster for the future as individuals.
“We don’t make it the billboard in the room. We don’t say ‘This is it. All or nothing,’” Sojka said. “Our goal for this year was to get to where every guy, wherever they end up, will be a varsity guy in a wrestling room somewhere next year.”
Decker wrestled at only 230 pounds as a freshman in the 285-pound class. It was rough, at times. He got pushed around.
“I paid for it. I definitely paid for it,” he said. “This year I came in a little bigger, a little stronger.”
So, he added bulk over the offseason and now sits just at the 285 mark. He’s as big as anyone he sees on the mat. The added strength combined with a natural aggression to make Decker a state qualifier a year after losing in the first round at the regional.
He competes hard with everything from spikeball — a favorite between-rounds pastime for wrestlers — to frisbee to just being the first out of the locker room.
“Whatever it is, he wants to be first or be on the winning team,” Sojka said. “That’s him. He’s a competitor and you see it on the mat.”
Decker remains a good athlete for a 285, even with the added weight. He’s 6 foot 2 and moves better than most opponents. It helped earn him two pins against semistate qualifiers Saturday.
“You should watch him play spikeball. He’s diving all over the place. It’s crazy,” Sojka said.
Gavit’s advanced a wrestler to state each of the last two seasons. The program will close at one of its historical high points. If all goes as planned, every returning wrestler will matriculate at Morton next year. Sojka will teach there and plans to apply for the wrestling job. All Hammond schools coaching positions will open this summer.
A medal is the goal for Decker this weekend. It’s the same aim for every wrestler who will be in Bankers Life Fieldhouse but he’s got the pride and history of an entire school behind him. There’s one more chance to put the purple and gold on the podium.
“I plan on being a state finalist,” Decker said. “It’s another guy from Gavit going to state in the last year. That’s pretty good.”