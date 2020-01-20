HAMMOND — Neither snowfall nor treacherous driving can stop a Gavit Gladiator from returning to his or her roots.
Joan (Myers) Tejchma, a 1989 graduate now living and teaching science in Indianapolis, did a little bit of everything in high school, from sports to clubs to academic teams.
“This school saved me — all the little things they did for me,” said Tejchma. “I walked to school and this was my safe place. I still connect with my Gavit teachers through Facebook, and now I’m a teacher.”
Brian Demoff, a 1994 Gavit grad and all-state defensive back in football, broke out his Gladiator letter jacket for this occasion.
“We grew up with some of the best people,” said Demoff. “It was a small school, which was perfect. Everybody knew everyone. Parents cared about everybody’s kids. They did a lot for us.”
Tejchma, Demoff, and others came to remember a school that opened in 1960 and will close next year.
In November, the School Board accepted Superintendent Scott Miller’s recommendation to avoid the possibility of a state takeover by closing Gavit and Clark high schools following the 2020-21 school year. Officials said the closings will save the school system $35.9 million.
Students from those two schools would be reassigned to either Morton High School or the new middle-high school being built behind Hammond High School.
In May, the School Board voted to close Columbia, Lafayette, and Miller elementaries in another cost-cutting move. That leaves the largest school system in Northwest Indiana with 12 elementary schools.
Barb (Zingo) Blaishill ’91 of Valparaiso and Michelle (Evans) Waclavik ’92 of Merrillville organized the reunion, which coincided with the Gavit-Hammond Academy of Science and Technology boys’ basketball game.
“Everyone was upset about the closing, and we were feeling a little nostalgic,” said Waclavik.
Blaishill added, “A lot of people were talking about going to a game, then to House of Pizza. So we decided to bring the pizza here.”
Tim Harper ’91, a Hammond resident, recalled pep rallies and “my time in the band. It made me a better player. I still play drums on the side.”
Ryan Zimmerman ’95, of Griffith, was among several alums to recall Daron Atsy, who taught English and honors English.
“You didn’t have a choice in his class,” Zimmerman said. “He was going to make you learn.”
Amber Blake ’94, of Chicago, added of Atsy: “He knew what he was talking about. He just had a way … he made you learn. He was amazing.”
Charlene (Covington) Brown ’91, of East Chicago, recalled Miss Sprouse, who taught cooking.
“There were not a lot of African Americans here at that time,” Brown said. “She really looked after us and made sure we towed the line. She was like a mother away from home.”
Don Beverage ’95, of Crown Point, is a double Gladiator. “My father entered here with the first class in 1960,” he said, “so that’s kinda cool.”