Gavit going hard in final season for Woodmar school
GIRLS BASKETBALL | GLAC PREVIEW

Gavit going hard in final season for Woodmar school

Ja'Mya Brown, Gavit

Ja'Mya Brown is part of the last senior class that will ever play for Gavit.

 David P. Funk, The Times

HAMMOND — Gavit’s going hard because no matter what happens, at the end of the season the Gladiators are losing their home.

“We have nothing to lose at this point so we leave it all on the floor every day,” coach Alana Anderson said. “I told the girls at the beginning of the season that I need them to be basketball players. I need them to come out here and own it every single day, whether it’s practice or a game or even school. This is the last time you’re going to get a report card from Gavit. This is the last time you’re ever going to be able to be in this building.”

The school board last November voted to close Clark and Gavit after this school year. The students will be divided between Morton and the new Hammond Central being built behind the current Hammond High.

“This is it,” senior Ja'Mya Brown said. “These are the last faces that are going to be here at Gavit. The sophomores, the freshmen, we won’t be able to come back and see them play here. It’ll be hard.”

Sierra Peterson is one of those freshmen. Anderson said she took a chance and put her on the varsity roster, a move she may not have done if she weren’t coaching in the last season in school history.

“We don’t want to go out easy. We want to make a name for this school even if it’s not going to be here,” Peterson said. “The coaches are always telling us that it’s the last year, we have to go hard or what are we doing this for?”

COVID-19 adds another bump in the road. Gavit coaches are really stressing social distancing and masks and other safety measures. Some players didn’t return, with parents choosing not to risk it. Coaches remind the team that any practice or game could be their last and to cherish every moment.

Because of the virus, players weren’t allowed to be in the gym. The Gladiators had only about a week of conditioning before practices started.

So the seniors took it upon themselves to spend time at the YMCA, working on drills, playing pick up games or just getting up shots.

“Our seniors are really pushing to own this season,” Anderson said. “This is our last chance to do something really big, whether it’s come out and beat a team we’re not expected to or something else. I tell them every day that you just have to come in here and own the moment.”

When Anderson first took the Gavit job in 2017, the program was in disarray. Opposing programs didn’t want to schedule the Gladiators because players had a reputation for being rude and chippy.

Anderson, who teaches in the Griffith school district, really wanted to change that and feels like she has. The Gladiators started a sportsmanship dinner with Lowell two seasons ago. Several other schools have asked to join since.

“These are my girls. I taught them the way that I think things should be done and I’m not worried about the bad habits of previous years,” she said. “They’re the hardest working team I’ve ever had.”

That’s why Anderson is at Gavit. She had opportunities to leave during the offseason, going as far as to do an interview or two.

“How do I walk away from what we built?” she said. “My first summer, I had five girls. Now I have a fully-rostered varsity, JV and freshman team. We go into a gym and we compete. We leave it all on the floor and we’re respected. I had to finish this out with them.”

