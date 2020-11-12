Gavit going hard in final season for Woodmar school

HAMMOND — Gavit’s going hard because no matter what happens, at the end of the season the Gladiators are losing their home.

“We have nothing to lose at this point so we leave it all on the floor every day,” coach Alana Anderson said. “I told the girls at the beginning of the season that I need them to be basketball players. I need them to come out here and own it every single day, whether it’s practice or a game or even school. This is the last time you’re going to get a report card from Gavit. This is the last time you’re ever going to be able to be in this building.”

The school board last November voted to close Clark and Gavit after this school year. The students will be divided between Morton and the new Hammond Central being built behind the current Hammond High.

“This is it,” senior Ja'Mya Brown said. “These are the last faces that are going to be here at Gavit. The sophomores, the freshmen, we won’t be able to come back and see them play here. It’ll be hard.”

Sierra Peterson is one of those freshmen. Anderson said she took a chance and put her on the varsity roster, a move she may not have done if she weren’t coaching in the last season in school history.