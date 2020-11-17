Girls basketball notes: Michigan City's Trinity Thompson, LaPorte's Ryin Ott reach 1,000 points

Trinity Thompson was too focused on winning to realize what she had just accomplished.

Michigan City's star forward poured in 29 points to lift her team to a 53-47 overtime victory at Plymouth on Saturday, helping the Wolves remain undefeated. Afterward, as she was packing up her gear in the visiting locker room, Michigan City coach Mike Megyese approached his players with what she thought was bad news.

"Meyyese walked in and was like, 'Everybody be quiet! Everybody be quiet! I have something important to say, and I'm not happy about it!'" Thompson said. "So we were all like, 'What happened? We just won a game. What are you talking about?' And then he was like, '29 points, congratulations on reaching 1,000.' Everybody started cheering, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh!'"

Thompson entered that contest against the Pilgrims with 971 points in her prep career, needing 29 points to reach the 1,000-point plateau. The senior said she was aware of the milestone, but during the game she didn't even think about how close she was getting.

Plus, since the Wolves will host LaCrosse on Thursday for their senior night, Thompson figured that she would most likely hit the mark then. If it wasn't for an overtime thriller against Plymouth, everything probably would have gone according to plan, but Thompson isn't complaining.