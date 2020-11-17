Girls basketball notes: Michigan City's Trinity Thompson, LaPorte's Ryin Ott reach 1,000 points

Trinity Thompson was too focused on winning to realize what she had just accomplished.
Michigan City's star forward poured in 29 points to lift her team to a 53-47 overtime victory at Plymouth on Saturday, helping the Wolves remain undefeated. Afterward, as she was packing up her gear in the visiting locker room, Michigan City coach Mike Megyese approached his players with what she thought was bad news.
"Meyyese walked in and was like, 'Everybody be quiet! Everybody be quiet! I have something important to say, and I'm not happy about it!'" Thompson said. "So we were all like, 'What happened? We just won a game. What are you talking about?' And then he was like, '29 points, congratulations on reaching 1,000.' Everybody started cheering, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh!'"
Thompson entered that contest against the Pilgrims with 971 points in her prep career, needing 29 points to reach the 1,000-point plateau. The senior said she was aware of the milestone, but during the game she didn't even think about how close she was getting.
Plus, since the Wolves will host LaCrosse on Thursday for their senior night, Thompson figured that she would most likely hit the mark then. If it wasn't for an overtime thriller against Plymouth, everything probably would have gone according to plan, but Thompson isn't complaining.
"I just started dancing in the locker room," Thompson said with a laugh. "It felt good to get 1,000, especially on the road in a win like that. I was just happy. I didn't even know I would get a 1,000 (in my career) until Megyese told me that at the end of last season that I was only about 80 points away."
Thompson, a Northern Kentucky signee, has been nearly unstoppable early on in her senior campaign. She is averaging 27.7 points and 15.7 rebounds through her first three games.
Megyese said he enjoyed breaking the news to Thompson about her 1,000th point. He expects the senior to continue dominating because of her size, skill set and tenacity.
"I've been lucky to coach six Indiana All-Stars in my career. They were some great kids and some strong kids, but never this strong," Megyese said. "She's just a beast out there."
On the same day Thompson poured in her 1,000th point, LaPorte standout Ryin Ott did the same in a 52-20 win at South Bend Clay. The senior entered that matchup with the Colonials needing 10 points to reach the mark, and she eclipsed it with 13 points.
Ott is now the fifth girls basketball player in program history to score 1,000 points, and she's also the second athlete in her family to amass that total. The senior's older sister, Riley, who now plays at Purdue Fort Wayne, ended her prep career with 1,486 points.
"Not many players can walk around and say they scored 1,000 points in their high school career," Ott said. "It's not something to brag about or act selfish about, but I definitely am proud of myself for reaching that milestone. ... Also, it's pretty cool to able to share this accomplishment with my sister."
Following in her older sibling's footsteps, Ott has committed to Purdue Fort Wayne as well, and the two sisters will once again be teammates next season with the Mastodons.
Until then, however, Ott is hoping to score more points, while also earning more victories.
"Being able to hit 1,000 points and picking up a win is a great feeling," Ott said. "My team was really supportive as well. They were really proud of me and what I did, and picking up the win made it so much more memorable."
Raising awareness
When River Forest lost 36-33 at home to Washington Township on Monday, it still couldn't dampen the mood of Ingots coach Brad Redelman. Of course he wanted his team to win, and although that didn't happen, something more important did.
In honor of November being National Diabetes Month, River Forest used its contest against the Senators to raise awareness about Type 1 diabetes, while also raising money for research that could potentially lead to a cure.
Redelman's 8-year-old daughter, Stormi, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in January 2019.
"She's a big advocate," Redelman said of his child. "She has determined that this is a battle that she has been given, and she's going to fight every day. But she's also going to be vocal, and so are we, in fighting for a cure. ... Long story short, it was a great night and it brought a lot of unity to the team."
River Forest partnered with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and Slam Dunk For Diabetes for its game against Washington Township. All of the players, as well as Redelman and his family, wore blue shirts to recognize the occasion.
Redelman's daughter was also recognized before tipoff.
"I scripted something for our PA announcer, and we dedicated the game to her," Redelman said. "The team really enjoyed it because she's been around for as long as I've been coaching. I have pictures of her when she was 6 months old at her first game."
Back in action
Valparaiso defeated Winamac at home in its season opener Nov. 5, but the team missed its next game at Kankakee Valley on Nov. 10 due to several players being quarantined because of possible COVID-19 exposure.
The Vikings resumed their season Saturday at Bishop Noll and gutted out a 49-45 victory over the Warriors. Valparaiso coach Candy Wilson said she was proud of the way her players performed, despite the coronavirus pandemic putting many of them in unique situations.
"We had some younger girls really step up for us and play some key minutes, while our vets have been playing a lot of minutes and holding the fort down," Wilson said. "It's definitely a roller coaster ride so far, and I think I have doubled my coffee intake already from last season."
One of the vets that Wilson has relied on, perhaps easing her need for caffeine, is Kiana Oelling. The 5-foot-10 senior is averaging 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.5 blocks through the first two games of the season.
The Vikings were set to honor Oelling on senior night Tuesday, ahead of their home matchup against Hammond.
"Kiana has been a huge presence for us on the floor," Wilson said. " ... She knows the game well and looks to direct everyone in practices and games alike. That is even more important this season with the inconsistencies that everyone is facing day to day right now."
Gallery: Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!