Girls golf preview: Wheeler forms team around cross country star Hailey Orosz, soccer standout Elena Giorgi

One of those friends is Elena Giorgi, who is a standout athlete in her own right. In addition to golf, Giorgi is a guard on the girls basketball team and a starting midfielder on the girls soccer squad, which finished as the Class A state runner-up in 2017 and 2018 and claimed its first Class 2A sectional title last year.

The senior has her eyes set on winning a fourth consecutive sectional crown this season and possibly making it back to the state finals to cap off her prep career. But for as dedicated as she is to soccer, Giorgi is eager to try her hand at golf and hopes the COVID-19 pandemic doesn't spoil that opportunity.

"When school ended in March, I was really bummed and upset about missing out on sports, and so I started to think of ways to make my senior year really fun," Giorgi said. "Hailey suggesting (golf) seemed like the perfect chance to do that. So, when I thought it through and realized that it wouldn't be all that difficult to do both (fall) sports, I was pretty much all on board."

Wheeler now has nine players on its girls golf team, and all of them are new to the sport. Morgan Putz is another girls soccer player and senior that has joined the program, and Giorgi and Orosz believe the more girls they have, the more gratifying it will be.