Girls soccer preview: Scouting the top Region teams and players in 2020

The following is a list of the top Region girls soccer teams and players.
Top 10 teams
1. Chesterton: The Trojans are led by senior forward Addy Joiner, who is arguably the best player in the Region. She has scored 52 goals over the last two years and will try to lead Chesterton to its first sectional title since her freshman season in 2017.
2. Crown Point: The Bulldogs return the majority of their starters, including senior forward Erin Harrison. She had eight goals and 11 assists last season and helped Crown Point clinch a three-way tie for the Duneland Athletic Conference title.
3. Valparaiso: The Vikings will be without star senior midfielder Annelise Rubin, who was selected as The Times Girls Soccer Player of the Year in 2019 and led the program to its 19th sectional title. According to Valparaiso coach Rob Cespedes, Rubin has a nagging ankle injury that will sideline her for the season. The team still has several other talented players returning, including senior forward Morgan Catchur and junior defender Kailyn Smith.
4. Munster: The Mustangs claimed their 12th sectional crown last season and fourth in the last five years. Sophomore forward Anna Castillo and senior midfielder Alice Foley are the team's most notable returners. They combined for 21 goals and nine assists in 2019.
5. Wheeler: The Bearcats have established themselves as one of the best programs in the Region in recent years. After finishing as the Class A state runner-up in 2017 and 2018, Wheeler was moved up to Class 2A last season and still won its third consecutive sectional championship. Senior midfielder Elena Giorgi and junior forward Anna Capellari will try to help the Bearcats keep their sectional title streak alive.
6. Lake Central: The Indians will by led by new coach Genna Noel, who replaces Shawn Thomas. Noel was an assistant coach last season and graduated from Lake Central in 2009. She will rely on senior goalie Tatumn Damron to help the program contend in the DAC.
7. Boone Grove: The Wolves won their first regional title in program history last year and only lost one starter, forward Brook Burbridge, to graduation. Boone Grove's most notable returner is forward Lexi Darnell, who dominated the Region with 36 goals and 11 assists in 2019.
8. Andrean: The 59ers narrowly missed out on a sectional championship last season with an overtime loss to Boone Grove in the title game. This year, Andrean coach Jeff Clapman expects his team to contend for a sectional crown again behind senior goalkeeper Bri Houpt.
9. Highland: The Trojans are led by senior forward Maegan Shaw, who is on the verge of breaking the program record for career goals, according to Highland coach Courtney Condes. Over the last two seasons, Shaw has netted 40 goals in 32 games.
10. Portage: The Indians, who finished 10-7 overall and 3-4 in the DAC last year, will be guided by new coach Hana Satka. She takes over for Matt Plawecki, who was hired as Indiana Northwest's first women's soccer coach. Satka expects junior midfielder Emily Wilusz to emerge as one of the team's leaders.
Top 15 players (in alphabetical order)
Emma Adams, Jr., MF, Crown Point; Carley Balas, Jr., GK, Chesterton; Anna Capellari, Jr., F, Wheeler; Anna Castillo, So., F/MF, Munster; Morgan Catchur, Sr., F, Valparaiso; Tatumn Damron, Sr., GK, Lake Central; Lexi Darnell, Sr., F, Boone Grove; Gia Diaz, Sr., D, Wheeler; Brooke Ferkull, Sr., D, Crown Point; Alice Foley, MF/D, Sr., Munster; Erin Harrison, Sr., F/W, Crown Point; Addy Joiner, Sr., F, Chesterton; Maegan Shaw, Sr., F, Highland; Kailyn Smith, Jr., D, Valparaiso; Alaina South, Sr., D, Chesterton.
