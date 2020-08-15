Girls soccer preview: Scouting the top Region teams and players in 2020

5. Wheeler: The Bearcats have established themselves as one of the best programs in the Region in recent years. After finishing as the Class A state runner-up in 2017 and 2018, Wheeler was moved up to Class 2A last season and still won its third consecutive sectional championship. Senior midfielder Elena Giorgi and junior forward Anna Capellari will try to help the Bearcats keep their sectional title streak alive.

6. Lake Central: The Indians will by led by new coach Genna Noel, who replaces Shawn Thomas. Noel was an assistant coach last season and graduated from Lake Central in 2009. She will rely on senior goalie Tatumn Damron to help the program contend in the DAC.

7. Boone Grove: The Wolves won their first regional title in program history last year and only lost one starter, forward Brook Burbridge, to graduation. Boone Grove's most notable returner is forward Lexi Darnell, who dominated the Region with 36 goals and 11 assists in 2019.

8. Andrean: The 59ers narrowly missed out on a sectional championship last season with an overtime loss to Boone Grove in the title game. This year, Andrean coach Jeff Clapman expects his team to contend for a sectional crown again behind senior goalkeeper Bri Houpt.